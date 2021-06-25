Associate Art Director (Remote)

Job Details

Position: Associate Art Director, YES! Media

Department: Editorial, Creative

Reports to: Editorial Director

Status: Full-time employee (40 hrs./week)

Location: Remote, U.S. (Pacific time hours)

Salary: $60,000-$70,000 DOE, plus benefits

YES! Media is seeking a hands-on Associate Art Director to lead and execute creative and visual storytelling on our digital platforms. YES! is growing across digital spaces, and seeks a motivated, detail-oriented, and highly collaborative creative professional to lead these efforts and drive our expansion into new media, including visual storytelling, animation, social media, and video. Experienced digital art directors with additional skills in illustration or data visualization are encouraged to apply. If you are a seasoned graphic designer who has dreamed of shaping the digital creative direction of a media organization committed to racial, economic, and environmental justice, this is the role for you.

This is a full-time position, fully remote within the United States, generally working on Pacific Time. Black, Brown, Indigenous, and Asian people are strongly encouraged to apply. The Associate Art Director will report to the Editorial Director, and closely collaborate with the Creative Director. Base salary is $60,00-$70,000, depending on experience, and includes employer-paid health, dental, and vision insurance, a health care premium reimbursement program, generous paid sick and vacation leave, 11 paid annual holidays, and an employer-supported simple IRA.

The ideal candidate will be experienced in digital art direction for a journalism outlet, and excited about daily duties that include designing and building newsletters, translating written content into visually compelling narratives on social media, image sourcing for daily editorial content, and leading original multimedia projects from conception to assignment to publication. Strong news sense is a plus, as are skills in writing, illustration, infographics, and/or video production.

The Associate Art Director is a leader on YES!’s Digital team, and should come to the table with strategies to leverage YES!’s growing digital presence into new platforms and mediums. The Associate Art Director will manage a monthly Creative budget that can be used on assignments and licensing of photos and illustrations. This position offers substantial creative freedom and room for growth—as such, the ideal candidate must be confident and conscientious in their daily duties and their broader vision for YES!’s digital creative content.

The position requires excellent time-management skills, including the ability to prioritize competing deadlines, advance-plan for evergreen or topical assignments, and maintain focus under pressure when quick-turn photos or illustrations are needed. Strong candidates will have a clear creative vision, experience working with editors to enrich text-based storytelling, and be comfortable working across the organizational hierarchy to push for smarter and more creative storytelling. Top candidates will be ready and willing to deploy their existing networks of creative freelancers—artists, illustrators, data visualization specialists, photographers, videographers, and more—to take YES!’s digital creative storytelling to new heights.

The Associate Art Director is a member of YES!’s Editorial team, but will also support our marketing and engagement teams by providing creative input and support on fundraising, event promotion, and subscription acquisition efforts on digital platforms.

Like all staff at YES!, the Associate Art Director should be someone who is committed to an inclusive workplace that values differences in race, class, culture, gender expression and identity, sexual orientation, and other aspects of individual and social identity. They should be committed to advancing equity within the organization and learning from the ideas, perspectives, and contributions of all staff members.

Requirements

In addition to excitement for the YES! brand and mission, qualified applicants should have:

5-10 years graphic design experience, preferably in journalism or media

Experience in photo production, using stock agencies to source images for web and social media content and managing image licensing and copyright agreements

At least 5 years experience using Wordpress-based CMS or similar, including producing multimedia content such as photo essays, videos, infographics, and illustrations

At least 3 years experience producing, assigning, editing, and publishing creative content at a media outlet

Experience managing creative budgets, including payments, tracking, and quarterly reporting

Strong news sense, preferably with experience writing captions, headlines, and decks

Ability to work quickly and independently with minimal supervision, while keeping relevant team members apprised of project status

Proven success art-directing illustrators, photographers, teammates, and peers

Proven ability to synthesize complex ideas and distill them visually, ideally in journalistic contexts

Ability to give, receive, and incorporate constructive feedback

Ability to set and adhere to deadlines

Demonstrated cultural competency and sensitivity in image selection and art direction, ideally for a progressive audience

An existing network of freelance creatives, including illustrators, photographers, videographers, artists, and data visualization specialists

Experience negotiating rates with freelance illustrators, photographers, and other creative professionals

Strong communication skills, including verbal, written, and virtual correspondence

Calm under pressure, able to multitask and prioritize concurrent or competing deadlines

Willingness to engage with sensitive or emotional editorial content, which may include discussions of trauma, violence, or other harms

Collaborative attitude with ability to mediate and build consensus

Knowledge of industry standards for freelance photographers, illustrators, data visualization specialists

Knowledge of media law and best practices as they pertain to media publication and nonprofit editorial image use

Required Technical Competencies

Expert-level skills in Adobe Creative Suite, especially Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator

Familiarity with remote co-working tools, including Slack, Zoom, Google Docs, Dropbox, Trello, Office 365, Airtable, Survey Monkey, and Campaign Monitor

Familiarity with Canva and other web-based content creation platforms

Expertise in social media creative platforms: Facebook Creator Studio, Instagram (stories, posts, reels, live), Twitter threads

Additional Desired Qualifications

Illustration, data visualization, photography, or video-editing skills

Experience mentoring newer creative professionals to grow their confidence, skills, and independence

Experience in nonprofit or social-justice-oriented media organizations

Experience working on a remote team

How to Apply

To apply, please send a resume, cover letter, and links to your portfolio (or at least three published examples of projects you art-directed, illustrated, or designed and led). In your cover letter, tell us how your artistic direction and vision will compliment YES!’s digital aesthetic. Submit these materials in a single PDF via email to jobs@yesmagazine.org, with “Associate Art Director” in the subject line, by July 25, 2021. No phone calls, please.

Positive Futures Network/YES! Media is a proud equal opportunity employer committed to creating an inclusive and equitable workplace and encouraging people from underrepresented communities to apply. We encourage the following applicants: people of color, people with disabilities, and people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and identities, who are underrepresented in the media field.