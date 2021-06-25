Job Details

Ideas are the lifeblood of the agency. As an Art Director, you’ll work with Copywriters, Designers, Developers, and external partners to create interactive digital and branding projects, driven by surprising and empathetic ideas, that bring commercial success to our clients and the agency as a whole. The Art Director will work across teams to ensure that work is produced on time and that all delivery deadlines are met.

Key Duties Include:

The Art Director will work in partnership with Creative Directors, Designers, and Copywriters to create innovative, channel-neutral ideas that answer the client's brief.

They will develop concepts to execute the ideas and present these both internally and externally until a preferred direction is agreed upon between both the agency and client. They will create interactive and print projects which include but aren’t limited to branding, website design, video, social media takeovers, print and digital advertising, and email marketing. Candidates must be able to art direct both video and photo shoots.

In addition, candidates must be able to ensure that any corporate guidelines have been carefully considered and reflected in any recommendations they provide, so the work is flawlessly executed with the highest level of skills, regardless of the channel. Lastly, the Art Director will be supervising post-production in order to realize a creative vision.

The Art Director will have the following skills and knowledge: