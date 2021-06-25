Senior Designer, Brand & Marketing

Job Details

The Role

Extracker is hiring for a key member of the marketing team, and the company. We’re looking for a Graphic/Visual Designer eager to create compelling assets for our marketing, sales, product, and executive teams.

In addition to core visual design skills and a good design eye, candidates with strong skills and experience in presentation editing, deck creation, white paper layouts, creating visual assets for blog posts and social, and creating and managing brand/design systems will be considered first.

Bonus points for those with experience creating data visualizations, editing short promo videos, and creating motion graphics.

As most roles in a fast growing startup, there is lots of opportunity for rapid career growth to a senior title and the option to pursue a design leadership track, though, advancing to a leadership position is not required to be successful in this role.

About The Company You'll Join

At Extracker we make the construction industry more efficient by using technology to better communicate project costs between companies. We have a four quarter trailing average of +56% quarter over quarter growth in total quarterly dollar value processed on platform—with over $215MM in Q1 2021 alone and $19 billion dollars of total project value on the platform. We also just closed our Series A funding (~$5.3MM) from Jackson Square Ventures.

Responsibilities:

Design assets that are engaging and clean, with a consistent look and feel that adhere to brand guidelines

Help us communicate complex and dense information about our product's value prop and story in clear and concise collateral. This includes updating our older materials and not being afraid of slicing, dicing, reformatting, editing, and deleting superfluous content while still clearly and completely communicating the key benefits and creating the most impactful narrative for our target customer.

Manage multiple projects on an assigned timeline using a project management tool

Collaborate with partners across the organization, including marketing, sales, and product management

Organize and manage all assets into our CMS (or choose a DAM)

Maintain brand identity and guidelines for use company wide

Provide feedback and edits to on sales slides, or create templates that prevent rogue slides

Types of projects you'll work on:

Combine custom graphics, images, and product visuals into deal-closing collateral

How-to guides, ebooks, case studies, and one-pagers to fit in the buyer’s matrix

Create short product animations and clips for our website and social media

Assist sales and execs by designing slide decks for major client presentations

Design traffic drivers including banners, landing pages, emails, and more

Assist with art direction alongside an agency for customer story videos

Company swag and trade show marketing materials

Preferred Experience

3+ years professional experience, including 2+ years at a software startup or SaaS company

Updated portfolio including graphics, ads, videos, decks, and corporate identity - candidates without a recent portfolio will not be considered.

Can show measurable results from previous roles on how your work improves company metrics

Nice to haves

Experience marketing to construction, manufacturing, or building industry

Experience training or managing fellow designers

Experience managing vendors or agency partners

We believe teams do their best work by drawing on a diverse range of staff backgrounds, and we strongly encourage women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, those who are neurally diverse and those with physical challenges and/or disabilities to apply.

More important than meeting 100% of qualifications, we are looking for collaborative, long-term team members with a growth mindset, a commitment to proactive communication, and a bias towards action who are aligned and excited with our company’s mission to build the industry standard in digital time and material tag and change order communication for the commercial construction industry.