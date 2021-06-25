Job Details

At Harley-Davidson, we are building more than machines. It’s our passion and commitment to continue the evolution of this storied brand, and heighten the desirability of the Harley-Davidson experience. To keep building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution, and emotion we need the best and brightest talent. We stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Are you ready to join us?

The Harley-Davidson Motor Company Corporate Headquarters in Milwaukee, WI is the site where the first H-D factory - a wooden shed - was built in 1903 in the backyard of the William C. Davidson family home. Join our team as a Art Director - Remote Eligible.

Job Summary

The role of Art Director is embedded within H-D Creative Studio: a multidisciplinary group of designers, illustrators, photographers, editors, producers, motion graphics artists, and strategists. We support, integrate, and collaborate with our peers in Retail, General Merchandise (apparel), and Parts & Accessories. We shape and steer the brand by providing the overarching creative vision for all marketing efforts.

This role leads our team of designers and is responsible for concepting and developing creative assets for all consumer-facing brand moments, working in close partnership with the Creative Director, Lead Copywriter and Studio Manager. This includes digital, email, social media, advertising (traditional print to non-traditional experiential marketing), and more. You’ll be in the mix with pretty much everything.

Job Responsibilities

Maintain a high level of craft, executing the creative vision of projects along with the creative director.

Alongside the studio manager, take ownership of project delivery, ensuring work is output on time and at a high standard.

Assist in resourcing for projects along with the studio manager.

Provide direction and insight to the creative director with regards to team performance and needs.

Guide the team and our business partner we service towards innovative design solutions using your persuasive leadership skills, clear communication, and comprehensive knowledge of art direction

Briefing & collaborating with brand team, campaign managers and copywriter.

Create engaging work that speaks to the diversity of our riders

Contribute to our publication, The Enthusiast: the longest-running motorcycle magazine in history

Provide visual and story-producing assistance to the Motion & Stills team for video and motion graphics projects

Embrace challenges in a collaborative, positive manner

Education Requirements

Bachelor's Degree Required

Education Specifications

Degree in Design, Advertising, Marketing or relevant field preferred, not required

Experience Requirements

Minimum 5 years related experience

Submit portfolio link on resume

Profound interest in motorsports preferred, and how it relates to music, film, sport, art, entertainment

Proficiency in all relevant, modern workplace programs

Collaborative problem-solver who can both provide and take direction well

Strong communication skills. Not afraid to have difficult discussions in constructive ways

Multi-tasker that thrives in a collaborative environment

Preferred

Strong understanding of motorcycles and familiarity with the Harley-Davidson product line desirable.

We offer an inclusive compensation package for all full-time salaried employees including, but not limited to, annual bonus programs, health insurance benefits, a 401k program, onsite fitness centers and employee stores, employee discounts on products and accessories, and more. We welcome everybody to join our family and be united no matter who you are or where you come from. Learn more about Harley-Davidson here.

Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States.