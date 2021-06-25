All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Product Designer

Copy

🤗 About Us

At Pipe, we’re building the infrastructure to make recurring revenue streams tradeable like an asset, unlocking non-dilutive capital for businesses on our platform. Our goal is to help business grow on their terms. We've raised over $300m from awesome investors like Shopify, Slack, HubSpot, Okta, Chamath Palihapitiya, Marc Benioff, and Michael Dell.

We are a small distributed team of 3 designers. We value autonomy, inclusivity, eagerness to learn and desire to improve the status quo.

🌈 What We're Looking For

  • Experienced product designer: highly polished visual design skills and experience defining the UI direction of a product.
  • Ownership mentality: comfortable owning entire features, and ability to work with stakeholders across the company to make sure things are done as required.
  • History of shipping: ability to ship products end-to-end in reasonable time frames. Ideally, a track record of working on better products over time.
  • Experience building out and organizing a design system.
  • You're interested in finance and democratizing access to capital.

🎭 About the Role

  • You'll join a small product + design team and have a key role in shaping our organization and identity.
  • You'll design meaningful products aimed at helping businesses of all sizes grow on their own terms.
  • You'll have strong ownership over your projects, as well as the entire product and design roadmap. We have a team culture of high autonomy, low bureaucracy.
  • You'll define our UI design system and work closely with our brand illustrator/animator and engineering team to push out pixel-perfect UI

🛠️ Tools

  • We use Figma for pretty much everything.

🏖️ Compensation & Benefits

  • We want you to feel like an owner and that should be reflected in your salary and equity. We grant real stock instead of options. Read more here
  • The best equipment you need to work. We encourage team members to build their own PCs if they like!
  • A good work-life balance: we do our best work when we're balanced.
  • Flexible vacation and work hours. We don't adopt conventional work practices that are meaningless for the type of work we do.
  • Health, dental and vision insurance.
  • Great colleagues: we value a culture of authenticity, humility, and excellence. We want you to make a footprint on our culture.
Apply for this position
F0665805f90df36d095350c3d0aec956
Pipe
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 25, 2021
Team Members
View all
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Remote Designers
Apply for this position