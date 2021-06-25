Senior Product Designer
🤗 About Us
At Pipe, we’re building the infrastructure to make recurring revenue streams tradeable like an asset, unlocking non-dilutive capital for businesses on our platform. Our goal is to help business grow on their terms. We've raised over $300m from awesome investors like Shopify, Slack, HubSpot, Okta, Chamath Palihapitiya, Marc Benioff, and Michael Dell.
We are a small distributed team of 3 designers. We value autonomy, inclusivity, eagerness to learn and desire to improve the status quo.
🌈 What We're Looking For
- Experienced product designer: highly polished visual design skills and experience defining the UI direction of a product.
- Ownership mentality: comfortable owning entire features, and ability to work with stakeholders across the company to make sure things are done as required.
- History of shipping: ability to ship products end-to-end in reasonable time frames. Ideally, a track record of working on better products over time.
- Experience building out and organizing a design system.
- You're interested in finance and democratizing access to capital.
🎭 About the Role
- You'll join a small product + design team and have a key role in shaping our organization and identity.
- You'll design meaningful products aimed at helping businesses of all sizes grow on their own terms.
- You'll have strong ownership over your projects, as well as the entire product and design roadmap. We have a team culture of high autonomy, low bureaucracy.
- You'll define our UI design system and work closely with our brand illustrator/animator and engineering team to push out pixel-perfect UI
🛠️ Tools
- We use Figma for pretty much everything.
🏖️ Compensation & Benefits
- We want you to feel like an owner and that should be reflected in your salary and equity. We grant real stock instead of options. Read more here
- The best equipment you need to work. We encourage team members to build their own PCs if they like!
- A good work-life balance: we do our best work when we're balanced.
- Flexible vacation and work hours. We don't adopt conventional work practices that are meaningless for the type of work we do.
- Health, dental and vision insurance.
- Great colleagues: we value a culture of authenticity, humility, and excellence. We want you to make a footprint on our culture.