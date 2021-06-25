Senior Product Designer

Job Details

🤗 About Us

At Pipe, we’re building the infrastructure to make recurring revenue streams tradeable like an asset, unlocking non-dilutive capital for businesses on our platform. Our goal is to help business grow on their terms. We've raised over $300m from awesome investors like Shopify, Slack, HubSpot, Okta, Chamath Palihapitiya, Marc Benioff, and Michael Dell.

We are a small distributed team of 3 designers. We value autonomy, inclusivity, eagerness to learn and desire to improve the status quo.

🌈 What We're Looking For

Experienced product designer: highly polished visual design skills and experience defining the UI direction of a product.

Ownership mentality: comfortable owning entire features, and ability to work with stakeholders across the company to make sure things are done as required.

History of shipping: ability to ship products end-to-end in reasonable time frames. Ideally, a track record of working on better products over time.

Experience building out and organizing a design system.

You're interested in finance and democratizing access to capital.

🎭 About the Role

You'll join a small product + design team and have a key role in shaping our organization and identity.

You'll design meaningful products aimed at helping businesses of all sizes grow on their own terms.

You'll have strong ownership over your projects, as well as the entire product and design roadmap. We have a team culture of high autonomy, low bureaucracy.

You'll define our UI design system and work closely with our brand illustrator/animator and engineering team to push out pixel-perfect UI

🛠️ Tools

We use Figma for pretty much everything.

🏖️ Compensation & Benefits