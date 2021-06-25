Job Details

At Savvy, we're a team of builders and optimists helping accelerate the shift towards consumer-driven healthcare. If you're passionate about working at the intersection of technology and healthcare to solve one of the most fundamental problems in the US, we'd love to hear from you!

Savvy is building a smart benefits wallet that simplifies health benefits for employers and gives employees flexibility and choice for the first time. Enabled by new regulation in 2020, Savvy is building the first benefits platform to give employees total control over their healthcare.

We have found traction with our early product and are looking to hire an experienced product designer to join our founding team. As the first designer, you will work alongside the founders and have an outsized impact on the success of our customers and product.

Responsibilities

Create UI designs, map out user workflows, and create product prototypes

Interview users and adjust approach towards designs based on feedback provided

Collaborate on the product roadmap

Iterate on Savvy's brand and design language

Work with the founders to set overall company direction, growth goals, and hiring needs

The Right Fit

You are a fluent design and product generalist, with experience shipping high-quality products that tame complexity with the right balance of simplicity and power

You are customer obsessed and excited to spend time with users

You are an expert in some dimension of product design, visual design, or product management; with skill and familiarity across others

You are excited to dive into the intersection of insurance, healthcare, and fintech (Prior experience in these categories is not necessary)

You want to join a startup, take responsibility for the fate of the company, and move fast

Examples of projects you might take on when you start at Savvy

Design a recommendation engine to help users find insurance plans that keep their favorite doctors in-network

Redesign a dashboard for employees - presenting a new health benefits model to an unfamiliar audience

Talk to users and inform product direction based on their feedback ("should we build X or Y or neither?")

Why work with us