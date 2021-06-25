Product Designer
At Savvy, we're a team of builders and optimists helping accelerate the shift towards consumer-driven healthcare. If you're passionate about working at the intersection of technology and healthcare to solve one of the most fundamental problems in the US, we'd love to hear from you!
Savvy is building a smart benefits wallet that simplifies health benefits for employers and gives employees flexibility and choice for the first time. Enabled by new regulation in 2020, Savvy is building the first benefits platform to give employees total control over their healthcare.
We have found traction with our early product and are looking to hire an experienced product designer to join our founding team. As the first designer, you will work alongside the founders and have an outsized impact on the success of our customers and product.
Responsibilities
- Create UI designs, map out user workflows, and create product prototypes
- Interview users and adjust approach towards designs based on feedback provided
- Collaborate on the product roadmap
- Iterate on Savvy's brand and design language
- Work with the founders to set overall company direction, growth goals, and hiring needs
The Right Fit
- You are a fluent design and product generalist, with experience shipping high-quality products that tame complexity with the right balance of simplicity and power
- You are customer obsessed and excited to spend time with users
- You are an expert in some dimension of product design, visual design, or product management; with skill and familiarity across others
- You are excited to dive into the intersection of insurance, healthcare, and fintech (Prior experience in these categories is not necessary)
- You want to join a startup, take responsibility for the fate of the company, and move fast
Examples of projects you might take on when you start at Savvy
- Design a recommendation engine to help users find insurance plans that keep their favorite doctors in-network
- Redesign a dashboard for employees - presenting a new health benefits model to an unfamiliar audience
- Talk to users and inform product direction based on their feedback ("should we build X or Y or neither?")
Why work with us
- Make an impact: We have a huge opportunity to improve a dated industry (health insurance & employee benefits) and drive positive health outcomes for our users
- Be early: Join at the ground floor of a YC-backed, venture-funded startup that has grown significantly (10-20% organic MoM growth) with minimal sales, PR, or marketing
- The team: Work with smart and deeply motivated people! The early team has helped grow Silicon Valley companies like Inkling, Primer, Stripe, and Zenefits and studied at top schools (Princeton, Stanford, Dartmouth, Harvard, Columbia)