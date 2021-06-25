Lead Product Designer
At Notus, we are on a mission to build a world without ads. Now, users are spending more time within online communities and are engaging with an increasing number of platforms. Notus will enable teams to communicate authentically with their community and grow brand presence.
If you’re an experienced Product Designer passionate about the end user experience, we’d love to hear from you!
Qualifications
- Deep design experience of laying the foundations for products solving for complex problems within the B2B space (within software/SaaS is a plus)
- Experience with cohesive storytelling through interaction and visual design and typography
- Experience with prototyping to explore and iterate on design solutions
- An eye for creative, simple design that undeniably keeps the customer at its core
The Right Fit
- You have integrity, grit, curiosity and a growth mindset.
- You are able to get to the root cause of things. You have the ability to identify root causes in the face of competing/changing priorities.
- You are a process-driven, principled thinker. You build frameworks to guide your actions and find ways to iterate on your process to be more effective.
- You are a team player with no ego. We are only as good as our team, and our team is a cohesive, singular unit moving towards one goal with a focus on putting the team's success before ourselves.
- You are an effective, clear communicator and rely on radical transparency. You can explain complex, nuanced ideas/data simply in writing and verbally.
- You have deep user empathy and an anthropological approach. As one of the earliest members, you default to carefully listening to and finding patterns in user feedback to drive product development.
Responsibilities
- Define, shape and design our core product and brand
- Collaborate with the engineering and data science teams to give Notus customers an elegant experience
- Create design systems to ensure that our customers have a seamless, elegant solution
- Interact with customers to understand their needs and validate design and user flow
- Help shape the product roadmap and plan design sprints that allow us to build quickly and be agile to user feedback
- Recruit, interview and build a team of talented designers, and improve our design hiring process
Why Notus?
- Competitive salary with generous equity
- Employee benefits including healthcare, self-development benefits, mental health days, unlimited PTO
- Remote first culture (US based)
- Be early: You'll join at the genesis of something brand new and come into a fast-paced, fast-changing environment
- Grow the team and culture: As an early member of the team, you will form the defining DNA for the company in terms of the culture and future team members