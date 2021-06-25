Lead Product Designer

Job Details

At Notus, we are on a mission to build a world without ads. Now, users are spending more time within online communities and are engaging with an increasing number of platforms. Notus will enable teams to communicate authentically with their community and grow brand presence.

If you’re an experienced Product Designer passionate about the end user experience, we’d love to hear from you!

Qualifications

Deep design experience of laying the foundations for products solving for complex problems within the B2B space (within software/SaaS is a plus)

Experience with cohesive storytelling through interaction and visual design and typography

Experience with prototyping to explore and iterate on design solutions

An eye for creative, simple design that undeniably keeps the customer at its core

The Right Fit

You have integrity, grit, curiosity and a growth mindset.

You are able to get to the root cause of things. You have the ability to identify root causes in the face of competing/changing priorities.

You are a process-driven, principled thinker. You build frameworks to guide your actions and find ways to iterate on your process to be more effective.

You are a team player with no ego. We are only as good as our team, and our team is a cohesive, singular unit moving towards one goal with a focus on putting the team's success before ourselves.

You are an effective, clear communicator and rely on radical transparency. You can explain complex, nuanced ideas/data simply in writing and verbally.

You have deep user empathy and an anthropological approach. As one of the earliest members, you default to carefully listening to and finding patterns in user feedback to drive product development.

Responsibilities

Define, shape and design our core product and brand

Collaborate with the engineering and data science teams to give Notus customers an elegant experience

Create design systems to ensure that our customers have a seamless, elegant solution

Interact with customers to understand their needs and validate design and user flow

Help shape the product roadmap and plan design sprints that allow us to build quickly and be agile to user feedback

Recruit, interview and build a team of talented designers, and improve our design hiring process

Why Notus?