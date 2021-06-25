Senior Product Designer, Mobile (Remote)

Job Details

Fleetio is a modern software platform that helps thousands of organizations around the world manage their fleet operations. Transportation technology is a hot market and we’re leading the charge, with raving fans as customers and an incredible team. But we’ve only scratched the surface of potential! We're looking for a Mobile Product Designer to join our growing design team and help us design and build amazing features.

One of our core beliefs as a company is “Design is an important part of everything we do.” As a Product Designer, Mobile, you’ll create intuitive, innovative, and great-looking iOS and Android mobile interfaces that our customers will love to use. You’ll rely on user-centered design principles to produce high-quality visuals from concept to execution and craft new user experiences that help solve complex problems. You’ll collaborate with other product designers, engineers, and product managers to continually refine and iterate the Fleetio design language.

If you’re a creative, driven, and passionate designer who naturally puts yourself in the shoes of customers and thinks deeply about how to improve their experience, we would love to hear from you! This is a position we consider essential to the company’s success. Be sure to mention coffee in your cover letter so we know you actually read this.





What's in it for you

Build software used by users all around the world. So many different types of companies and organizations operate a fleet each day, and Fleetio is a good fit for most of them (it’s a huge market).

Be a part of an incredible team of “A” players who go above and beyond to make Fleetio a successful company. We’re a customer-centric team with a great product, excellent support, and countless happy customers.

Work remotely (within the United States), or at our Birmingham, AL HQ. About half of our product, engineering, and design team work remotely, and as a company, we strive to promote a strong remote working culture and have done so since the beginning (2012). #LI-REMOTE





What you'll be doing

Collaborate closely with Product Management, Design, Engineering and Marketing teams to solve complex problems, humanize product ideas and develop these ideas into modern, simple and intuitive mobile designs and features

Design navigation flows and prototype new user experiences based on product requirements that are simple and intuitive for our native iOS and Android mobile platforms

Iterate on existing mobile designs to consistently improve the user experience and design

Compellingly communicate and present design solutions, across a range of mediums and fidelities, to stakeholders and other product designers, while defending design decisions and incorporating feedback into the design cycle

Generate detailed iOS and Android mocks/specs of final designs that allow engineers to build accurately

Partner with engineers to ensure a high-quality implementation and user experience

Raise the bar for product quality across our mobile platforms by advocating for user-centered product roadmaps, new interface guidelines and mobile design patterns, investments in refinement, polish and iteration, and insights driven by user research and customer feedback





Requirements

BA/BS degree in Design highly preferred (e.g., interaction, graphic, visual communications, product, etc.)

3+ years of experience designing and shipping products across native iOS and Android apps

Ability to communicate design concept ideas at varying levels of resolution

Experience with cross-functional collaboration between Research, Design, Product, Engineering, Data Science and Marketing to develop the strategy and rationale for features

Working knowledge of iOS and Android official user interface guidelines (HIG and Material Design) and best practices for mobile and tablet design

Experience in designing iOS/Android app experiences from concept to completion. (Have designed and shipped software product)

Ability to grasp and refine highly complex problems and translate them into clean, focused, understandable solutions, while exercising an extraordinary eye for typography, consistency, color, and subtle details

Strong command of visual design and information architecture with a mind for simplicity and deep knowledge of modern mobile UI/UX patterns

Exceptional skills in the craft and execution of functional product design work, from high-level strategic direction down to UI design details and polish

Expert understanding of user-centered design thinking and integrating products/services across a platform (Thinking in terms of design systems, not just screens)

An outstanding portfolio, showcasing a foundation in typography, interaction and visual design, ideation, and examples of designs that you have developed from concept to completion

Highly skilled with design tools (e.g. Figma, Whimsical) to produce wireframes, high fidelity mockups, and prototypes

We consider it a plus if you...

Have experience with development tools like Xcode and/or Android Studio

Have experience with Swift, SwitftUI

Benefits

100% coverage of employee health and dental insurance (50% family)

401(k) + match

Company stock options

Vision, STD & LTD

Dependent Care FSA and Medical FSA

Generous PTO, Company Holidays & Floating Holiday

Maternity/Paternity leave

Community service funds

Mac laptop

Professional development funds

Health and wellness incentives

Remote working friendly since 2012





