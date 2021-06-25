Senior UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Role Overview:

CrossBorder Solutions is looking for an experienced UX/UI Designer in New York City to report into Product Management. You will work closely and collaboratively with our UX Designers and Product Managers to bring to life our growing suite of digital tax products.

Responsibilities:

Cultivate a deep understanding of CrossBorder Solution's fintech SaaS products, leading with new ideas and extending the existing platform.

Design intuitive interfaces from initial sketch to detailed UI screens and manage common components across the design system.

Create an approachable visual language which resonates with our professional target audience.

Work in collaboration with the UX Designers and Product Managers on your team to manage your own bandwidth and project pipeline to accomplish your team’s software roadmap.

Accurately iterate and develop ideas based on design feedback from peers and from insights found in user testing or feature response.

What You Need to Succeed:

3+ years of prior Software UI/interaction design experience for a SaaS product with a portfolio that proves a modern design aesthetic.

You will need a focused and diligent approach to product design, ensuring a high-value experience across our solutions.

Ability to work in a startup environment, adapting with evolving product requirements.

Must enjoy the challenge of solving complex business problems.

Experience creating and managing UI frameworks / DSM.

Experience using the following tools: Sketch, Invision/DSM, and Adobe CC.

Animation/UI motion experience will be a bonus.



