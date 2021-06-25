Job Details

Why project44?

Our mission is to usher in a new era of trust and predictability to transportation and logistics, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. The industry is massive, as is the opportunity. We’re looking for bright, ambitious individuals to join our growing global team and help us enable a more productive and successful world. We’re changing the way the world ships, and we’re looking for you to help us get there!

About the project44 Design Team

Design is a critical function at project44. Our brand team sits at the intersection of marketing, product, and design. This team plays a vital role that ensures we focus on the right problems, craft creative solutions, and deliver gorgeous experiences to our customers.

We advocate for our customers and works alongside Product, Engineering, and Growth to deliver the best solutions and experiences.

About this role

As our Creative Director, you will lead all brand design efforts worldwide. You're the voice of design across our website, identity system, media, and all brand touchpoints. You'll lead and grow a team of talented brand designers around the globe that help tell the project44 story. You'll build strong relationships and partnerships across our organization — from our marketing teams, to sales organization, to product teams.

What you'll do:

Lead our brand experience across all touchpoints — from critical digital experiences (like project44.com) to media, event experiences, and more

Brainstorm and collaborate with marketing, growth, and product to tell our story in a compelling and unique way (from high level strategic positioning to the details of how we execute that vision)

Thinking about identity systems and the principles that guide where we stay consistent and where we introduce differentiation

Obsessing over craft and details while still being grounded in pragmatism

Collaborate cross functionally to develop and streamline brand story, design, editorial/video, digital properties

Partner with the Marketing team to lead marketing objectives from a creative lens

Spend time with customers and prospects to understand their needs, objections and how they see our product fitting into their lives in order to design a user-centric experience

Manage and scale team of brand designers, web designers, video + motion designers in Chicago, our other US offices, and offices around the globe as we continue to grow and expand.

What gets us excited about you:

Having a diverse portfolio of design work showcasing strategic thought and an elevated brand experience across all touchpoints — critically: web, digital, and video/motion

Track record that includes work on technology brands — either in house or at an agency — and global companies with brands that transcend borders

History of developing a clear Point of View for the brands you lead

Experience growing and leading a team of designers, copywriters, and creative professionals

Bonus points for distributed and/or global leadership experience

Showcasing your ability to think strategically to uncover buyer insights

Fluency in Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, and other popular design tools

Use of data (both qualitative and quantitative) to evidence the decisions you make

Travel + Location

We'd strongly prefer to have you be based at our HQ in Chicago, IL. However, you can work remotely from anywhere in the United States including our offices in Boston or San Francisco. Occasional international travel will be required to collaborate with global team members in various markets. If you are based outside of our HQ, regular travel will be required to Chicago, Boston, and other offices to collaborate with your team and stakeholders.

Life with project44

As a team member, we know you’ll do what’s best for our product, customers, and team members. So we do our best to empower you to make the right calls without heavy bureaucracy. You'll have the chance to grow as a leader and make an impact on a truly global stage.

Everyone at project44 enjoys competitive pay, solid work-life balance with unlimited PTO, and great benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability) for you and your family, as well as a wellness stipend, 401(k), and paid parental leave.

We’re a small but diverse team that prides ourselves on celebrating everyone — we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. For accommodations during the hiring process please email recruiting@project44.com.

About project44

Since 2014, project44 has been transforming the way one of the largest, most important global industries does business. As transportation and logistics continues to evolve and customer expectations around delivery become more demanding, industry technology must rise to the occasion. In just a few short years, we’ve created a digital infrastructure that eliminates the inefficiencies caused by dated technology and manual processes. Our Advanced Visibility Platform is used by the world’s leading brands to track shipments, collaborate with supply chain partners, drive operational efficiencies, and create outstanding customer experiences.