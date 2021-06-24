Job Details

This position is for a highly collaborative, hands-on, visual expert who thrives in a creative and fast-paced environment, and has a track record of leading teams that produce dynamic visuals across a variety of platforms. As part of our in-house team, the Art Director will be responsible for maintaining the integrity of our visual style, while finding new and exciting ways to expand our use of existing design elements. From the conceptual stage to final production and delivery, this individual brings keen strategic thinking, an ability and desire to tell authentic brand stories through media, and a sharp attention to detail with both print and digital design.





Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Bring the taste and vision of the brand to life in every facet of the business from a creative perspective. Teach and lead the creative team to always be thinking in ways that combine art and message. While also being ready and open to absorbing and utilizing creative feedback to make even smarter and more strategic creative decisions in the future.

Oversee creation of graphic design, branded collateral, digital/online design, story-building from concept to execution, packaging design, photo and video assets across all channels. This includes designing pieces as well as directing other work with creative/strategic feedback.

Overarching leadership of the following disciplines: Graphic Design (print and digital), Brand-Consistent Story-telling, Photo & Video Production, Events and Branded Collateral, Creative Timelines, Packaging Design.

Lead, develop and evaluate creative team to produce best-in-class visual work and creative deliverables that stand out from current offerings.

Work hand-in-hand with the marketing team to guide the art component of content, both working within the framework of established concepts and suggesting new avenues for proposed stories.

Visualize, conceptualize, and design campaigns across print and digital platforms.

Work closely with e-commerce team to concept and create marketing materials that are digitally smart, visually attractive, and have final deliverables in mind.

Institute and proactively manage process to ensure deadlines are met according to established calendared deadlines.

Understand each social channel and execute native visual content for each one, including, but not limited to, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Get “hands on” during the design process and present final layouts to stakeholders for approval.

Actively participate in and have a perspective in the product development design process.

Extend existing visual systems/brand guidelines across all mediums.

Attend photo/video shoots and printing sessions to ensure that the products needed are obtained.

Requirements :

Bachelor’s Degree in Design/Photography/Marketing or relevant creative field.

5+ years of experience working in creative industry, with minimum 2 years’ experience as the creative team lead.

Experience recruiting building, managing and mentoring creative, photo, and/or video teams.

Creative experience relating to consumer and mobile (digital) a must

Working knowledge of multiple creative disciplines and processes including: digital/online design, direct-to-consumer creative, print design, art directing photography/video/illustration.

Experience leading creative conceptualization process, pinpointing visual solutions on tight timelines and juggling dozens of deliverables and tasks simultaneously.

Experience in the product development process.

Able to graciously deliver and accept feedback, translating it into creative output

Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, especially InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, and XD.

Some experience using video editing software and project management software.

Experience directing, and understanding of, web development processes.

*Portfolio of work displaying ability to design and art direct (including photo shoots) will be requested.