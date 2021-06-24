2D After Effects Animator
Job Description
Digital Brew is looking for a full-time 2D Motion Graphics Artist to join our team located in Orlando, FL. This role requires someone who has a strong eye for design and must be able to jump into any project, at any phase of production. Must be able to conceptualize a new design from scratch, see it through to completion or take an existing project and complete it. The ideal candidate must be detail-oriented, a team player, and has the ability to work on multiple projects in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.
Responsibility
Responsibilities include 2D animating, preparing & creating assets, sound design. Experience with 2D character rigging using DUIK or Rubbberhose is a plus.
Qualifications
- A strong portfolio with a minimum of 3 yrs. 2D + Motion graphics experience
- A thorough understanding of 2D rigging, motion design and a strong understanding of composition and motion graphics pipeline.
- Advanced knowledge of Adobe Software: After Effects, Photoshop & Illustrator
- Strong illustration skills are a plus!
- Experience with 2D character rigging using DUIK or Rubbberhose is a plus.
- Motivated, collaborative, exceptionally creative, organized and has a desire to make every work your best!
THIS IS NOT AN ENTRY LEVEL POSITION
What To Expect
- In house staff position includes:
- Health Benefits
- 401k
- Paid holidays and vacation
- Supportive, upbeat, small team environment
- Family-vibe and fun place to work
Candidates must submit reels or portfolios.
*It's preferred to include an explanation of what you did for each project.