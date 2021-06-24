2D After Effects Animator

Job Details

Job Description

Digital Brew is looking for a full-time 2D Motion Graphics Artist to join our team located in Orlando, FL. This role requires someone who has a strong eye for design and must be able to jump into any project, at any phase of production. Must be able to conceptualize a new design from scratch, see it through to completion or take an existing project and complete it. The ideal candidate must be detail-oriented, a team player, and has the ability to work on multiple projects in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.





Responsibility

Responsibilities include 2D animating, preparing & creating assets, sound design. Experience with 2D character rigging using DUIK or Rubbberhose is a plus.





Qualifications

- A strong portfolio with a minimum of 3 yrs. 2D + Motion graphics experience

- A thorough understanding of 2D rigging, motion design and a strong understanding of composition and motion graphics pipeline.

- Advanced knowledge of Adobe Software: After Effects, Photoshop & Illustrator

- Strong illustration skills are a plus!

- Experience with 2D character rigging using DUIK or Rubbberhose is a plus.

- Motivated, collaborative, exceptionally creative, organized and has a desire to make every work your best!

THIS IS NOT AN ENTRY LEVEL POSITION





What To Expect

In house staff position includes:

Health Benefits

401k

Paid holidays and vacation

Supportive, upbeat, small team environment

Family-vibe and fun place to work





Candidates must submit reels or portfolios.

*It's preferred to include an explanation of what you did for each project.