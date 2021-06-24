UI Designer

Job Details

The Job

Homebase Automation is looking for an innovative UI/Web Designer to join our team. This will be an intense startup role giving you the ability to see a direct and immediate impact of your work and be part of a team striving to transform the home renovation industry.

Who you are

As one of the early stage, full-time UI designers, you will work directly with the UX/UI lead and be responsible for the design of our product, guiding the look and feel and setting the stage for the development team.

If you have excellent creative skills and a passion for developing applications or improving existing ones, we would like to hear from you. Be ready to create many versions of the same designs and layouts, but be comfortable throwing a lot of it out as we test and iterate ideas especially as you will be an integral part of driving that iteration.

You should be highly motivated and have a passion for creating and supporting great user-centric products. You should be excellent at problem solving, troubleshooting, designing and implementing creative solutions to complex problems. You should thrive on collaboration, working side by side with people of all backgrounds and disciplines and have strong verbal and written communication skills. You should not be afraid to jump off the cliff and build your wings on the way down.

This is an office based position located in Miami, Florida.





Requirements and qualifications:

A portfolio showcasing:

Strong capabilities in overall visual composition: typography, spacing, placement, hierarchy and creating consistency that enhance the usability, and experience, of the product.

The ability to create applicable and responsive web/mobile interfaces and layouts from new or existing designs.

The ability to create visually unified design systems and apply them across a web/mobile environment.

The role you played and how you contributed to reaching the overall goal of each project

Proficiency in Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator.

Experience working in a collaborative production environment, being responsible for specific deliverables in a strict time schedule

Proficient in Apple operating systems

Valid work authorization in the United States

Soft skills we are looking for:

Comfortable with contributing and providing feedback to new feature definitions and exploration from concept through execution

Comfortable with working alongside a team of creatives and developers to help balance the usability, design, and user-experience of our product

Ability to work independently and deliver without constant oversight.

Ability to work on numerous projects simultaneously.

Extra points for:

Familiar with front-end web development (HTML, CSS, JS)

Familiar with web optimization best practices

Experience with advanced prototyping tools like UXPin, Origami Studio, or Axure.

Strong presentation design skills

Strong iconography and illustration skills

Some experience/aptitude in UX design (ability to create simpler sitemaps, user journeys, wireframes etc)

Who we are

Homebase Automation is an investor backed early-stage startup based in Miami, committed to guiding and empowering its retail customers through the complexities of a home renovation cycle. Our platform enables individuals to purchase, plan, organize, budget, communicate, database and market their entire property while enabling them with processes and digital tools unmatched in the current home renovation environment. We are a quiet team with a commitment to innovation and disruption within the industry.





What matters to us

A working environment where your voice and ideas are heard

A working environment that is creative and fun

A working environment that inspires people to do their best

A working environment that cultivates the whole person

A working environment where ideas are more important than age

A working environment committed to your success and growth

What we do and how we do it

We have a clear goal

We work really hard

We never quit

Salary

Starting at $60,000



