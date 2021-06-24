Lead Marketing Designer
Nulab is a team of fun-spirited innovators dedicated to creating collaboration software for modern teams. Our products are loved by over 4 million users across 190 countries. With headquarters in Fukuoka, Japan and offices spanning New York City, Tokyo, and Kyoto, our company is growing quickly.
We’re looking for a talented lead designer to join our growing marketing team. As a member of our creative design team, you will take a lead role in managing and expanding Nulab’s brand identity and ensuring consistent implementation of these design choices across all digital collateral.
Responsibilities:
- Work directly with marketing design team and lead the production.
- Execute design projects from ideation to implementation for a variety of mediums including website, social media, and other digital assets.
- Partner closely with product teams and editorial teams to ensure design executions across all channels, including product, emails and websites.
- Be tasked with evolving the visual identity of the Nulab brand and collaborating within the organization to ensure consistency is conveyed across the platforms.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Online portfolio
- 5+ years’ experience designing for a B2B audiences, from either the agency side or product side
- Experience working for a SaaS product or tech company is a big plus
- Strong experience creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps.
- An excellent sense of design, color, layout, form, imagery, typography, and composition
- Ability to prioritize multiple projects and collaborate in a fast-moving environment
- Experienced with Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, and Google tools
Benefits:
- Fully covered health, vision, and dental insurance
- Generous paid vacation
- Autonomous and hands-on role with real impact — you’ll be joining Nulab at an exciting time of growth!
- Work with a fun, collaborative, and close-knit team.
- Flexible work arrangements