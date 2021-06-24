Lead Marketing Designer

Job Details

Nulab is a team of fun-spirited innovators dedicated to creating collaboration software for modern teams. Our products are loved by over 4 million users across 190 countries. With headquarters in Fukuoka, Japan and offices spanning New York City, Tokyo, and Kyoto, our company is growing quickly.

We’re looking for a talented lead designer to join our growing marketing team. As a member of our creative design team, you will take a lead role in managing and expanding Nulab’s brand identity and ensuring consistent implementation of these design choices across all digital collateral.

Responsibilities:

Work directly with marketing design team and lead the production.

Execute design projects from ideation to implementation for a variety of mediums including website, social media, and other digital assets.

Execute design projects from ideation to implementation.

Partner closely with product teams and editorial teams to ensure design executions across all channels, including product, emails and websites.

Be tasked with evolving the visual identity of the Nulab brand and collaborating within the organization to ensure consistency is conveyed across the platforms.

Preferred Qualifications:

Online portfolio

5+ years’ experience designing for a B2B audiences, from either the agency side or product side

Experience working for a SaaS product or tech company is a big plus

Strong experience creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps.

An excellent sense of design, color, layout, form, imagery, typography, and composition

Ability to prioritize multiple projects and collaborate in a fast-moving environment

Experienced with Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, and Google tools

Benefits:

Fully covered health, vision, and dental insurance

Generous paid vacation

Autonomous and hands-on role with real impact — you’ll be joining Nulab at an exciting time of growth!

Work with a fun, collaborative, and close-knit team.

Flexible work arrangements



