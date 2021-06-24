UX Web Designer and Developer

Job Details

We are searching for a UX designer/front-end developer to craft and code beautifully responsive, customer-centric, and high-performance ecommerce website experiences to help drive K-12 student enrollment for our online math programs.

As the leading advanced math education company, Art of Problem Solving has successfully trained hundreds of thousands of motivated students for success at top-tier colleges and careers — and with your help, we’ll reach the next 1,000,000!

This might be the job for you if…

You’re more designer than dev, but can still spin up new landing pages independently, edit existing pages, and tap into our back-end dev team for deeper code base integrations. While you have a deep aesthetic appreciation, you also defer to the data and are obsessed with improving website performance, iterating conversion improvements by 3%, 5%, 8% and 30% at a time.

Responsibilities & Duties:

Design and develop engaging and responsive web experiences from concept to code across our three programs

Bridge the gap between visual design and technical implementation

Design in visual tools and then convert designs into HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Communicate design ideas using user flows, process flows, site maps, and wireframes

Utilize data and analytics to make design decisions

Keep our site's styling in check, optimize assets, and make sure the site has a good user experience

Optimize sites for maximum speed and scalability

Contribute to design-led conversion rate optimization (CRO) testing initiatives through Hotjar, Google Optimize, and Google Analytics

Required skills and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in web design, interactive design, graphic design or related field

3+ years ecommerce experience as a web designer

Highly proficient in graphic design software, including Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, XD), Figma, and other visual design tools

Proficient in front-end development web programming languages, such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Experience with UX (User Experience) and UI (User Interface)

Perks and Benefits:

This full-time position may be based at our headquarters in San Diego, CA (estimating early 2022 return to the office) or remote candidates will be considered if located in the following states: CA, FL, GA, IL, MD, MA, NJ, NC, PA, SC, TX, VA, or WA.