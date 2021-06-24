Job Details

All applicants must apply here: https://ambientskies.com/career/jr-ui-ux-designer/

Proposed Salary: $50,000-$65,000/year (Junior-Standard Level)

Timeline: ASAP

Phoenix, AZ

Candidate must be local to the Phoenix area. Please read the list below to determine if you have experience working with these programs. Applicant must have resume and examples of previous web design work in their portfolio.

UI/UX Designer Job Description:

UI/UX Designers handle the visual side of Ambient Skies and Client work. An experienced Graphic Designer, however, can ensure your branding is consistent across all channels. Candidate must have a good overall sense of design, branding & establishing design guidelines.

Work with other creative team members to produce content.

Responsible for laying out web pages, case studies, pitch decks, social media graphics/ads & misc. collateral such as printed items

Create guidelines for how logos and other branding materials should be displayed and used.

Help make design choices (e.g., fonts and colors) for all content your company will use.

BONUS: Basic coding experience including html, JavaScript, CSS, PHP, etc.

Experience Required

• Minimum 3 years UI/UX experience

• Design and/or coordinate content for web pages

• Has a general understanding of everything Marketing, PR & Advertising

• Adds creative input and production value to every project

• Work closely with senior management and internal and external resources

• A compelling portfolio with projects showcasing skills that are relevant to your business’s visual content goals.

• The ability to clearly communicate the reasoning behind design choices.

Skills

• Highly creative

• Past experienced producing or managing content for websites & distribution campaigns

• Superior organizational skills

• Past experience building audiences either online or offline.

• Has hands on experience working with HubSpot & other online distribution platforms.

• Tech Savvy – able to embrace new software and technologies

• Multicultural marketing experience is a big plus

• Knowledge of social media platforms and a desire to stay abreast of social media trends

• Excellent English communication skills, both written and verbal

• Able to juggle multiple tasks under pressure in a fast-paced environment

• Energetic self-starter who takes initiative and creative approach to problem solving

• Ability to work independently

• Strong computer skills including Adobe CC, MS Office and Internet applications

• Strong people skills

• Proficiency with Adobe / Microsoft / Google based applications

• Good customer service skills

