Product Design for A Web App

We are looking for a designer to build the UX/UI of our web app.  The details are below:

- collaborating with with Founder, CTO and Product team, throughout the design process;

- creating user flows and wireframes to building user interface mockups and prototypes.

- Strong core interaction design skills, knowledge of the user-centered design methodologies, and a good understanding of usability.

- using your excellent leadership, communication, and teamwork skills to make it happen

Immediate Start. Email jonah@acceleprise.vc with a portfolio link to apply.

Job Type
Contract
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 24, 2021
