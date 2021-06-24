Product Designer

Job Details

Property Meld is looking for a customer, data, and product-focused designer who is comfortable wearing many hats.

Property Meld's mission is to radically improve how the property management industry handles property maintenance. If you've ever had a maintenance issue at your housing rental, you know how much of a pain it can be to get it fixed quickly and reliably. It doesn't have to be this way.

We’re rethinking the entire property maintenance experience from the ground up with two things in mind – first, driving the cost of doing maintenance to the absolute minimum, and second, providing an experience to residents and property owners that makes them want to stay with their property manager, not leave.

At Property Meld, you’ll have the opportunity to directly impact our user base by crafting experiences that are user-friendly, scalable, and cohesive. If you are excited about turning something that has historically been a negative experience (maintenance) into a positive experience, while drastically improving the efficiency within the process, we’d love to talk with you.

What you’ll do

Meet with customers to understand who they are and what their needs are

Create wireframes and prototypes

Evolve the structure and architecture of our design system

Create high fidelity designs for new components and experiences

Strategize with product managers and other team members about the direction of the product

Translate business goals into user workflows

Collaborate with engineering, marketing, and sales

Devise metrics of success that correspond with user-value

What will make you successful

Having a strong bias for action

Making decisions based on data and a plan of the future

Ability to iterate quickly based on user and team feedback

Focusing on the customer and their needs

Systems thinking - Thinking in systems – weighing the design of the whole product against individual experiences

Communicating clearly

What may make this role a good fit

Deep experience with web applications – understanding their challenges and opportunities

Strong track record of shipping high-quality products

You are a generalist, or specialize in one field and are comfortable working in adjacent design responsibilities (UX, visual, etc)

Understanding qualitative and quantitative methods for measuring engagement and user-value

ABOUT OUR PAY AND BENEFITS

The salary range for this position is $100-150k

Candidates MUST be eligible for full-time employment in the United States.

The product team at Property Meld is a remote-work organization. We require 4 hours of overlap time, daily, with the Mountain Time Zone. The position is 99% remote, with the following non-pandemic exceptions: Once a year, the total company gets together for a week of getting to know each other and to better understand the big picture of the company and how we work in each department and role.

Two times per year the product team gets together in the same physical location to get to know each other better and work through interesting challenges together. In addition, once a quarter, on your schedule, you are expected to visit with a customer and shadow them learning how they are using and not using our product.

We value diverse points of view and know that our differences make us stronger. We believe in fostering a place to work that is open, welcoming, diverse, inclusive, and healthy.

We strongly encourage applications from individuals who are under-represented in the tech industry, across color, creed, race, ethnic and national origin, physical ability, gender, and sexual identity, or any other basis.

Our benefits package is designed to be a part of our employees’ story of living well. We believe in our culture of trust and respect, where we have reasonable working hours, vacation time used for rejuvenation, employee wellness & health, and employee development,