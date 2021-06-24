ALIENS Creative Director

All Jobs
Aliens is building a crypto-focused media & content discovery platform designed to inform and inspire the world. If you get excited by the thought of joining a highly experienced, fast-paced global team and get excited about building the future, this role may be the one for you. 

The creative director guides all projects and is responsible for the overall quality of work produced by the creative department across the Aliens digital platforms, merchandise and art.

  • Manage the creative process from concept to completion
  • Translate marketing objectives into clear creative strategies
  • Work closely with multidisciplinary project teams, particularly design and artists
  • Manage the Aliens NFT artist program and related art
  • Manage the Aliens merchandise and apparel conception and design
  • Lead and direct the creative team in the production of all marketing collateral
  • Ensure visual communication and brand standards are met
  • Oversee client pitches and proposals
  • Oversee profitability, deliverables, timelines and budgets
  • Meet with clients or upper management to explain campaign strategies and solutions
  • Review work, troubleshoot and provide feedback to creative teams
  • Remain actively involved in hiring and training creative staff
  • Manage and cultivate the career development of staff members, including designers, art directors, copywriters, photographers and web developers


ALIENS.COM
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 24, 2021
