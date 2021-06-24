ALIENS Creative Director

Job Details

Aliens is building a crypto-focused media & content discovery platform designed to inform and inspire the world. If you get excited by the thought of joining a highly experienced, fast-paced global team and get excited about building the future, this role may be the one for you.

The creative director guides all projects and is responsible for the overall quality of work produced by the creative department across the Aliens digital platforms, merchandise and art.

Manage the creative process from concept to completion

Translate marketing objectives into clear creative strategies

Work closely with multidisciplinary project teams, particularly design and artists

Manage the Aliens NFT artist program and related art

Manage the Aliens merchandise and apparel conception and design

Lead and direct the creative team in the production of all marketing collateral

Ensure visual communication and brand standards are met

Oversee client pitches and proposals

Oversee profitability, deliverables, timelines and budgets

Meet with clients or upper management to explain campaign strategies and solutions

Review work, troubleshoot and provide feedback to creative teams

Remain actively involved in hiring and training creative staff

Manage and cultivate the career development of staff members, including designers, art directors, copywriters, photographers and web developers



