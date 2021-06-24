All Jobs
Job Details

Animator Expert

THE CANDIDATE SHOULD BE BASED IN INDIA


We are looking for an Animation Specialist for our health and wellness project. Society today is facing a lot of loneliness. We want our audience to feel like they are part of a community during the post-pandemic. This project conveys a holistic lifestyle.


-      The project will be based on a plant-based diet, meditation, yoga, and fitness.

-      We need someone who has previous experience in the wellness space.

-      Must have 5+ years of experience.

-      Must be flexible and be team-oriented.

-      We are hoping to find the perfect person for the job.


Please contact me and send me samples at babita.ribet@sofbang.com.

Job Type
Full-time
Location
India
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 24, 2021
