Animator Expert

Job Details

THE CANDIDATE SHOULD BE BASED IN INDIA





We are looking for an Animation Specialist for our health and wellness project. Society today is facing a lot of loneliness. We want our audience to feel like they are part of a community during the post-pandemic. This project conveys a holistic lifestyle.





- The project will be based on a plant-based diet, meditation, yoga, and fitness.

- We need someone who has previous experience in the wellness space.

- Must have 5+ years of experience.

- Must be flexible and be team-oriented.

- We are hoping to find the perfect person for the job.





Please contact me and send me samples at babita.ribet@sofbang.com.