Senior Designer

You are skilled at your craft

You live and breathe design

And you can spot the difference between Google Sans and Gotham

We are a leading independent customer engagement agency with an amazing opportunity for a designer to work on the world’s biggest brand, Google.

Due to phenomenal growth, we are looking for a designer who knows their craft inside out, to create best in class design work across both digital, animated and printed materials.

We have an enviable international and local client list and the working environment is fun, social and engaging, with flexibility to work from home or in our warehouse-style office space that is full of natural light.

The role

Leading projects and mentoring junior team members, this role would be responsible for ensuring projects are delivered on time and at the highest quality.

Understand our client’s brand guidelines and create carefully crafted, beautiful designs within those parameters, and assist others to do so as well.

You will be hands-on creating a range of outputs. From high level concepts to animated videos, websites, social media posts, infographics, keynote presentations, display banners, illustrations, logos/branding, emails, animations, printed materials and physical events .

. Strong graphic design fundamentals.

Has a strong sense of motion and animation principles.

A passion for illustration, or an eagerness to improve.

Reporting to a design director, you’ll be working with (arguably) the most incredible brand within a large tight-knit design team. You will also collaborate with the wider creative, production and account service teams.





You will need

6+ years design experience in a creative agency or design studio with a relevant tertiary degree

Experience managing or mentoring designers

Strong creative, problem solving and organisational skills

Positive, flexible, self motivated attitude with a willingness to learn and adapt on the fly

Ability to generate key design concepts – taking jobs from concept to rollout, through to finished work with a high level of attention to detail

Expert knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite applications including Illustrator, Aftereffects, Photoshop and InDesign. Familiarity with Keynote, Google Slides or Powerpoint. Sound experience in Sketch or Figma and digital design requirements.

If this sounds like you, please email your portfolio and resume to careers@apparent.com.au

We look forward to hearing from you

– The team at Apparent