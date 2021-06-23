UX/UI Designer w/ a Sense of Humor

Job Details

Description

At Shinesty, our mission is to force the world to take itself less seriously. We make people laugh first and sell second. Our mothers don’t always approve of what we do, but the millions of people we’ve entertained over the years do.

We’re looking for our first in-house UX Designer who can climb aboard the Shinesty train and help us use design to improve site performance, user experience, and brand.

If you create beautiful, effective design with impeccable attention to detail and understand that clean and clear does not have to be boring, you’ll fit right in. If you like looking at websites for their design aesthetic or creative functionality, we will welcome that new normal to our team. If you like to doodle dudes with mullets riding dinosaurs, please drive to our office immediately.

Requirements

Competencies:

Push the boundaries of the visual design and functionality of the Shinesty website to improve site conversion rate and site performance.

Understand customer and business needs and design effective solutions for them.

Help the team complete more projects. (look at how many design projects are in the sprints)

Improve and develop our UX design process utilizing research, wireframing, prototyping, user testing and high-fidelity mockups.

Participate in brainstorms for creative sprints, new product ideas, site updates, and other creative opportunities across the business.

Other duties that may be required from time-to-time - including email and other marketing needs.

Nice to Have:

Experience designing for an e-commerce company - DTC/Apparel a plus

AfterEffects or Premiere Pro

Subscription UX experience

Experience in graphic design related to email/marketing/paid social

Experience with an early stage startup

Design thinking experience

Knowledge/experience with Liquid template language

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s or advanced degree in UX, Graphic Design or related field.

Minimum of 4 years design experience with at least 2 years of UX design experience in a fast paced technology focused company.

Expertise in Figma/Sketch/or related program, Adobe Creative Suite





Benefits

Equity Stake in Shinesty

Can be a remote position or relocation budget available (to Denver/Boulder)

Competitive Salary plus generous bonus incentives. Salary range 50,000-75,000 depending on experience, plus bonus based on company performance

Full medical, dental, and vision insurance

Dog-friendly office

Flexible PTO, no need to accrue time, take as much as you'd like

Flexible working hours, just get your stuff done and generate results

All the tools and resources you need to be successful in this role



