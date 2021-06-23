UI/UX Designer
Work for a clinical biotechnology company focused on embryo genetics:
You can speak to our sales people, speak to clients, and transform the ideas they communicate into prototype designs for immediate feedback - either directly on the call with them on FIGMA, or in the hours immediately after. We're looking for a tight, tight feedback loop.
You care deeply about user experience, data viz, and have excellent visual design skills.
You are self-motivated, intense, and able to execute even when sometimes given a problem in stead of a design idea, where you're the one who needs to come up with a design solution.
Your experience and qualifications are:
Expertise in UI, UX, visual design, product packaging, website design, or similar disciplines
You (may) have:
Experience with science or science communication
Experience with clinical or medical fields
Experience as an early-stage founder, or with fast-paced work environments
Send an email with your portfolio, and we *will* reply to you.