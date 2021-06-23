Senior UX Researcher

Job Details

About The Role:

WePay’s product design team is growing and seeking an experienced User Experience Researcher to own and drive user research and testing end to end. You will partner with product designers, product managers, and other cross-functional stakeholders to derive deep insights about various users’ behaviors and feelings towards concepts and designs across multiple products. You will share results, extract insights and make actionable recommendations to enhance and evolve our user experience. In addition to conducting primary research, you will also help evolve and evangelize UX Research as a core competency for WePay. This is a great opportunity for a self starter looking to make a big impact across our product org.

What You Will Do:

Partner closely with Product Design to drive our product/user research and testing efforts that will enhance our understanding of the user experience and inform our product strategies.

Design and conduct user studies utilizing mixed methods such as qualitative interviews, cohort analysis, concept testing, validation testing, usability testing, field research, surveys, etc.

Analyze data, communicate results, and formulate recommendations to improve our design and products for our users.

Shape how we build research as a core competency across WePay and the broader Chase ecosystem.

What We Are Looking For:

3+ years of post-academia, industry experience conducting research and testing programs in a design-centric technology company.

Ability to lead, design and conduct complex research studies on users, competitors, and designs and to extract insights from those studies to inform, enhance, and shape our product decisions.

Deep knowledge of various qualitative and quantitative research methods; information architecture, and user experience design principles.

Engaging communication and collaboration skills with the ability to articulate decisions, influence, and align various cross-functional stakeholders.

Passion-for and focus-on user’s wants, needs, and pain points. You advocate for the user’s best interests and have experience driving impact from research insights.

Organization skills and drive - with with the ability to effectively prioritize and execute on multiple concurrent initiatives.

Experience building or scaling research and testing programs would be a plus.

Please Include:

3+ years of qualitative research experience.

A written description of examples of how you’ve exemplified the qualities listed above in your previous work experience.

Bonus: Case study(s) of previous qualitative research work.



