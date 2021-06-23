Job Details

Overview

The UX/UI Designer will work in collaboration with other design leaders to envision how people will experience our digital products and services and then bring that vision to life! This means taking complex user tasks and transforming them into natural, simple, and delightful activities that drive up customer satisfaction and set the bar for high quality, digital experiences in healthcare. The execution of the interactive and visual design will be part of a multi-disciplinary team, including the UX/UI Design team, Digital Product Management, Development, Marketing, other internal business stakeholders, as well as external vendors.

The UX/UI Designer has the opportunity to be involved in all facets of the end-to-end design process: customer research, usability testing, wireframing, concepting and prototyping, creating high fidelity designs, producing assets and specifications for implementation through our software development teams, while working with the UX/UI design leaders to apply quality control through the use of style guides and review processes.

It is expected that the Designer will continuously research interaction design, visual design, and other related technology trends to appropriately inform work. It will be the Designer’s duty to uphold and socialize standards and best practices among all of the stakeholders in and outside of the company.

Applicants will be expected to supply a portfolio (online/interactive preferred).

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required. Degree in Design (e.g., interaction, graphic, visual communications, product, industrial), HCI, CS, or a related field preferred. An additional 4 years of experience may be considered in lieu of degree.

Minimum of 4 years of user experience and user interface design, and/or visual design for software, and/or web and mobile applications required. Experience designing for Android and iOS platforms preferred.

Proficiency with industry standard graphic and interaction design tools (i.e. Sketch, Figma, XD, InVision, Illustrator and Photoshop).

Excellent problem-solving skills and familiarity with technical constraints and limitations as they apply to designing for platforms such as desktop and mobile, Android and iOS.

Strong visual and graphic design aesthetic with keen attention to detail.

Working knowledge of process of using wireframes, prototypes, and visual design comps.

Stays on top of digital trends, emerging technologies, and new tools that can be leveraged to enhance our UX.

Experience collaborating on user experience and visual design with diverse business stakeholders.

Good conceptualization ability, visual communication ability, drawing skills, and sketchbook technique.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Proven examples of displaying the IH values: Passionate, Caring, Respectful, Trustworthy, Collaborative and Accountable.

Preferred Experience:

Highly knowledgeable with responsive web design principles.

Proven ability to generate design specifications and style guides to effectively communicate visual and interactive design requirements to development and QA.

Working knowledge of Bootstrap and other common frontend development frameworks.

Working knowledge of Information Design (ID) and Information Architecture (IA) best practices.

Working knowledge of user-centered research including user interviews, usability testing, intercept surveys, etc.

Experience working in tandem with and managing deliverables of external UX/UI and usability testing resources.

General knowledge of coding HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Icon/glyph design experience.

Essential Accountabilities

Create LoFi (concepts, paper sketches), MidFi (wireframes, gray-boxes), and HiFi (Sketch, PSD, AI, XD, etc) design assets to take digital experiences from concept through production delivery to our customers.

Create other production assets as needed (icons, text-art, etc.).

Create design specifications to accompany design deliverables and assets to enable software development teams to accurately implement your designs.

Work with the Lead UX/UI Designer and software development teams on animation standards and specifications.

Collaborate with cross-functional project teams to ensure work remains on-point with key objectives and considers complete customer journeys and business process needs.

Follow the design and software development lifecycle processes and collaborate on efficiency and value improvement opportunities.

Work against the design backlog and meet key delivery dates.

Work on the Digital Style Guide at the direction of the Lead UX/UI Designer.

Contribute to and collaborate on the Content Strategy Guide.

Collaborate with other designers, including team members and Creative Services.

Collaborate with software development teams to ensure consistent quality of deliverables while consistently striving for short and effective delivery timelines.

Review deliverables from software development teams at the direction of the Lead UX/UI Designer.

Recommend new design-related software and tools that make quality of deliverables better and the process more efficient.

Make recommendations to improve existing digital experiences, products, and customer journeys.

Support user research and usability testing efforts as needed.

Participate in Design Sprints (or similar concepting frameworks) that enable quick delivery of customer-validated digital product concepts.

Support development of business cases for new product development as needed and at the direction of the Lead UX/UI Designer.

Other duties as necessary to support the development of digital experiences for our customers.

