GIST is a new Silicon-Valley based e-commerce social mobile app. We launched #1 on ProductHunt and we’re just getting started! GIST is in stealth-mode and interest is growing through word-of-mouth. You will be getting in on the ground floor to help build a new business. You will be working with a world-class team: We’re a group of experienced technology leaders and our Company is backed by giants of the retail and technology industry (Apple, Tesla, Notion, Levi’s, Google, and Triller).

We are looking for a talented and motivated Product Designer to join our team at GIST.

You should welcome the prospect of crafting designs that are beautiful yet functional, user-centric and executable. You want to put our best foot forward because we are building a consumer-facing social app and our users expect the best.

We are a small team so you won’t be just a cog in the machine- you will be the main designer for the app. We want you to love scalable solutions, and actively be part of the creative process of making the company more scalable. Our team is remote and we do team meetings through Zoom and communicate regularly using video chat and Slack.

We love people who bring value beyond your work, who care about ideas, concepts and want their voice to be heard. Due to COVID, this position is currently remote. Working hours should coincide well with Pacific time zone.

Download our beta! https://apps.apple.com/us/app/gist/id1296988738

What You'll Do

Design UX/UI for the GIST mobile app, focusing on evolving our core features and primary surfaces.

Work closely with product managers and engineers to test, iterate, and continually innovate GIST’s mobile app experience.

Create wireframes, build prototypes, and deliver pixel-perfect visual designs to grow user engagement and improve user outcomes.

Update and maintain brand and style consistency across the GIST mobile app and other channels.

Use data and user feedback to inform design decisions. Understand our audience - shopping and fashion centric professionals and students.

Who You Are

Obsessed about creating great, human-centered experiences — you have great taste, and it's reflected in the breadth, thoughtfulness, and quality in your portfolio

Deeply curious and listens to your customers.

3+ years experience as a UI/UX designer, preferably for a mass market mobile app.

A portfolio showcasing high quality, thoughtful UI and UX work.

Excellent prototyping skills.

Experience designing animations for mobile apps.

A proven track record of working collaboratively and effectively with cross-functional teams. Experience working with international groups and distributed teams a plus.

Comprehensive knowledge of mobile design patterns (and when to break them) and design trends.

Someone who picks things up quickly, contributes to everyone's learning and wants to grow with the company.

Excited by pioneering and managing fast changes common in early-stage product development

Speaks English fluently.

