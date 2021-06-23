Sr. Product Designer (UI/UX)

Job Details

About Ceros

Ceros is an experiential platform that empowers the creation of bespoke, immersive digital experiences without code. We’re passionate about helping companies transform their static digital content into engaging experiences. From custom microsites to immersive interactive webpages, you can build it with Ceros. Publish and update live content and instantly embed it into your site or social media platforms such as Pinterest or Snapchat. Join us and be part of the movement to enable everyone to create experiences that matter. In 2020, experiences created with Ceros were viewed more than half a billion times.

Our customers include some of the world’s leading brands, such as Mashable, Bloomberg, Red Bull, United Airlines, and AIG.

We are well-funded and institutionally-backed by prominent investors including Sumeru Equity Partners, Grotech Ventures, Greycroft, and Starvest Partners.

The Role

As a Senior Product Designer (UX/UI) you will join a cross-functional team of the most talented and passionate people. The product team is working to expand the platform’s ability to push creative limits and integrate Ceros into our users’ daily workflows.

The UX/UI Designers are focused on finding unique solutions for making complex problems simple, evangelizing ‘usability’ while ensuring the experience is executed at the highest design standards. For this particular role we’re looking for someone who is competent across the broader spectrum of product UX and UI design. You will work closely with the other UX/UI Designers and the Head of Product Design to deliver holistic design solutions and drive our design system.

The product you will be shaping is a one-of-a-kind platform that empowers our customers to effortlessly create high-end digital experiences. With this comes the opportunity to work on very unique and open-ended use cases within our creation-focused studio tool as well as redefining the end-to-end creative workflow all the way from planning, designing and reviewing to publishing and accessing performance analytics.

Working at Ceros is a unique opportunity to push your capabilities and skills as a product designer. We are looking for someone with a special creative mindset and laser-focused analytical capabilities, ready to embrace the uniqueness of our platform and impact content creation at scale.

Design Skills we will be looking for:

Experience Expertise. You have an endless curiosity about your customers and a proven track record of leading research and user testing initiatives. You are fluent in translating your findings into meaningful insights to drive differentiated design solutions.

You have an endless curiosity about your customers and a proven track record of leading research and user testing initiatives. You are fluent in translating your findings into meaningful insights to drive differentiated design solutions. Design Depth. You demonstrate a deep understanding around design patterns, edge cases and complex dependencies. You can use this knowledge to develop conceptual frameworks that drive solutions that coexist in harmony and complement other features and functionality

You demonstrate a deep understanding around design patterns, edge cases and complex dependencies. You can use this knowledge to develop conceptual frameworks that drive solutions that coexist in harmony and complement other features and functionality Outcome Obsession. You excel in the craft of design, creating flawless, pixel perfect design solutions and interactions, both based on existing and new design patterns and functionality. You work comfortably within and outside of existing design systems.

You excel in the craft of design, creating flawless, pixel perfect design solutions and interactions, both based on existing and new design patterns and functionality. You work comfortably within and outside of existing design systems. Future Focus. You are up-to speed with the roadmap and are always thinking ahead, anticipating future connections and scalability requirements.

You are up-to speed with the roadmap and are always thinking ahead, anticipating future connections and scalability requirements. Trusted Team-Player. You can both work highly independently and collaboratively within the product team and across the broader business. You are well respected by your peers, confident in presenting and defending your designs, and you love mentoring junior designers.

Key Responsibilities

Plan and conduct user research and concept testing across assigned project

Contribute to research synthesis and strategy development

Develop holistic user journey maps and frameworks

Create system-level frameworks and patterns to drive scalable design solutions

Translate customer insights into meaningful UI concepts and user journeys

Utilize, build and maintain our design system

Develop detailed wireframe task-flows and user journeys

Create high-fidelity, pixel perfect UI screens and prototypes

Build comprehensive design documentation and specifications

Continuously test design assumptions in the product using real-world use cases

Ideate and visualize strategies and future-state concept directions

Work day-to-day with design team and management ensuring alignment with broader strategic objectives

Collaborate closely with product engineering and proactively fill any specification gaps

Stay informed in the design / content creation / MarTech / SaaS domain

Practical stuff we anticipate you having:

5+ years of product-centric UX or UI design under your belt

Proven track record and expertise in complex UX / UI Design problem solving

Fluid with best practices in qualitative and quantitative user research and validation methodologies

A pro in Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Invision and Zeplin

Knowledge of and experience using a variety of design, presentation and project tracking software

Excellent communication skills, written and verbal

A top notch design portfolio, demonstrating process, outcomes and impact

Bonus items:

Experience working in a remote-first environment

Background in B2B or SaaS and/or No-Code creation platforms

Visual design background

Animation and/or video skills

Advanced prototyping skills (Flinto, Framer or Principle)

Key things to know

This is a full-time position

This is a remote first role with the ability to work on east coast time

Benefits

Competitive salary

Stock options

Premium health insurance

Paid parental leave

Unlimited vacation days

Wellness Fridays

Excellent gear (15” Macbook Pro, external monitor, etc.)

Virtual experiences in which Cerosians can collaborate, educate, and create social connections with one another





At Ceros, we are deeply committed to the recruitment, retention, and growth of diverse talent; uniting people from unique backgrounds in our shared passion for unlocking creativity through technology.

As an equal opportunity employer, we prohibit any unlawful discrimination against a job applicant on the basis of their race, color, religion, veteran status, parental status, gender identity or expression, transgender status, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability or genetic information. We respect the laws enforced by the EEOC and are dedicated to going above and beyond in fostering diversity across our company.