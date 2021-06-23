Product Designer (UI/UX)

Job Details

About Ceros

Ceros is an experiential platform that empowers the creation of bespoke, immersive digital experiences without code. We’re passionate about helping companies transform their static digital content into engaging experiences. From custom microsites to immersive interactive webpages, you can build it with Ceros. Publish and update live content and instantly embed it into your site or social media platforms such as Pinterest or Snapchat. Join us and be part of the movement to enable everyone to create experiences that matter.

Our customers include some of the world’s leading brands, such as Mashable, Bloomberg, Red Bull, United Airlines, and AIG.

We are well-funded and institutionally-backed by prominent investors including Sumeru Equity Partners, Grotech Ventures, Greycroft, and Starvest Partners.

The Role

As a Product Designer (UX/UI) you will join a cross-functional team of the most talented and passionate people. The product team is working to expand the platform’s ability to push creative limits and integrate Ceros into our users’ daily workflows.

The Product Designers are focused on finding unique solutions for making complex problems simple, evangelizing ‘usability’ while ensuring the experience is executed at the highest design standards. For this particular role we’re looking for someone who is competent across the broader spectrum of Product UX and UI design. This position reports to the Head of Product Design.

The product you will be shaping is a one-of-a-kind platform that empowers our customers to effortlessly create high-end digital experiences. With this comes the opportunity to work on very unique and open-ended use cases within our creation-focused studio tool as well as redefining the end-to-end creative workflow all the way from planning, designing and reviewing to publishing and accessing performance analytics.

Working at Ceros is a unique opportunity to push your capabilities and skills as a product designer. We are looking for someone with a special creative mindset and laser-focused analytical capabilities, ready to embrace the uniqueness of our platform and it’s diverse set of users / customers.

Key Responsibilities

Plan and conduct user research and concept testing across assigned project

Contribute to research synthesis and strategy development

Develop holistic user journey maps and frameworks

Create system-level frameworks and patterns to drive scalable design solutions

Translate customer insights into meaningful UI concepts and user journeys

Utilize, build and maintain our design system

Develop detailed wireframe task-flows and user journeys

Create high-fidelity, pixel perfect UI screens and prototypes

Build comprehensive design documentation and specifications

Continuously test design assumptions in the product using real-world use cases

Ideate and visualize strategies and future-state concept directions

Work day-to-day with product design and management ensuring alignment with broader strategic objectives

Collaborate closely with product engineering and proactively fill any specification gaps

Stay informed in the design / content creation / MarTech / SaaS domain

Practical stuff we anticipate you having:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Design

2+ years of product-centric UX or UI design under your belt with the ability to clearly articulate

The ability to demonstrate deep system-level UX / UI Design problem solving

Initial real-world experience in using quantitative user research and validation methodologies

Expertise in Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, InVision and Zeplin

Knowledge of and experience using a variety of design, presentation and project tracking software

A top notch, flawlessly presented design portfolio, clearly articulating process and celebrating outcomes

Excellent communication skills, written and verbal

A ton of passion and excitement for our product

Bonus items:

Experience working in a remote-first environment

Some background in B2B or SaaS and/or No-Code creation platforms

What we’re looking for from the heart:

Experience Expertise. You care about the broader experience and proactively seek out insights from our users and usage data, synthesizing needs and pain points into design objectives and solutions.

You care about the broader experience and proactively seek out insights from our users and usage data, synthesizing needs and pain points into design objectives and solutions. Design Depth. You are a deep system-level thinker who can fluently dive in and out of technical requirements, design frameworks and toolkits.

You are a deep system-level thinker who can fluently dive in and out of technical requirements, design frameworks and toolkits. Outcome Obsession. You are able to bring your ideas to life in a unique product UI context. You work fluently across paper sketches, wireframes and visual design comps and always strive for quality and ingenuity in the execution.

You are able to bring your ideas to life in a unique product UI context. You work fluently across paper sketches, wireframes and visual design comps and always strive for quality and ingenuity in the execution. Future Focus. You approach design challenges with strategic mindset, aiming to connect the dots and create future-proof experiences

You approach design challenges with strategic mindset, aiming to connect the dots and create future-proof experiences Trusted Team-Player. You are driven by collectively doing the right thing for the product over competing individually to have your own ideas succeed. You play well within and beyond the product and design team.

Key things to know

This is a full-time position

This is a remote first role with the ability to work on east coast time

Benefits

Competitive salary

Stock options

Premium health insurance

Paid parental leave

Unlimited vacation days

Wellness Fridays

Excellent gear (15” Macbook Pro, external monitor, etc.)

Virtual experiences in which Cerosians can collaborate, educate, and create social connections with one another





At Ceros, we are deeply committed to the recruitment, retention, and growth of diverse talent; uniting people from unique backgrounds in our shared passion for unlocking creativity through technology.

As an equal opportunity employer, we prohibit any unlawful discrimination against a job applicant on the basis of their race, color, religion, veteran status, parental status, gender identity or expression, transgender status, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability or genetic information. We respect the laws enforced by the EEOC and are dedicated to going above and beyond in fostering diversity across our company.