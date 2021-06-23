Job Details

A little about us

We are a Food Tech start-up restaurant and delivery business based in London, and our team is made up of highly collaborative and dynamic foodies, creatives, techies and operators from around the world on-trend food brands of the future. The company is experiencing high growth in the licencing of virtual brands.





Job role

We're now hiring a seasoned and highly motivated Digital Graphic Designer to join our creative team.

The Digital Graphic Designer will build engaging story-telling brands. They will have an impressive portfolio of digital work; illustrations, animations, and motion graphics to ensure artworks and campaigns are on-trend and have an engaging - impactful look and feel across all social media platforms.

We measure success on impact and innovation. If you are a self-starter, capable of delivering brilliant creative ideas, and show amazing attention to detail, we would love to hear from you.





Key responsibilities:

· Conceptualize and design social content, animations, illustrations, logos, websites, and other assets.

· Create and develop brand guidelines / social guidelines.

· Create engaging content for social media, designing both animated & static content.

· Work with photographer / videographer to produce on brand content.

· Test graphics across various media and social media platforms.

· Proofing and checking of material printing or digital publishing.

· Maintain a database of digital assets and content for each brand.





Our ideal candidate:

· Loves food and is a foodie themselves.

· Has agency experience.

· Is a strategic thinker and creative storyteller.

· Has a compelling portfolio of digital work showcasing a wide range of creative styles.

· Will be comfortable designing across all formats – digital and offline.

· Will have proven experience in creating engaging content for social media.

· Is highly skilled in all relevant design programs.

· Experience with photo-editing and post production.

· Effective time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.





What we offer:

· Salary £42k - £47k

· 25 days holiday (plus 8 bank holidays)

· Auto enrolment onto workplace Pension Scheme

· Flexible working (as agreed with line manager)