Digital Graphic Designer
A little about us
We are a Food Tech start-up restaurant and delivery business based in London, and our team is made up of highly collaborative and dynamic foodies, creatives, techies and operators from around the world on-trend food brands of the future. The company is experiencing high growth in the licencing of virtual brands.
Job role
We're now hiring a seasoned and highly motivated Digital Graphic Designer to join our creative team.
The Digital Graphic Designer will build engaging story-telling brands. They will have an impressive portfolio of digital work; illustrations, animations, and motion graphics to ensure artworks and campaigns are on-trend and have an engaging - impactful look and feel across all social media platforms.
We measure success on impact and innovation. If you are a self-starter, capable of delivering brilliant creative ideas, and show amazing attention to detail, we would love to hear from you.
Key responsibilities:
· Conceptualize and design social content, animations, illustrations, logos, websites, and other assets.
· Create and develop brand guidelines / social guidelines.
· Create engaging content for social media, designing both animated & static content.
· Work with photographer / videographer to produce on brand content.
· Test graphics across various media and social media platforms.
· Proofing and checking of material printing or digital publishing.
· Maintain a database of digital assets and content for each brand.
Our ideal candidate:
· Loves food and is a foodie themselves.
· Has agency experience.
· Is a strategic thinker and creative storyteller.
· Has a compelling portfolio of digital work showcasing a wide range of creative styles.
· Will be comfortable designing across all formats – digital and offline.
· Will have proven experience in creating engaging content for social media.
· Is highly skilled in all relevant design programs.
· Experience with photo-editing and post production.
· Effective time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
What we offer:
· Salary £42k - £47k
· 25 days holiday (plus 8 bank holidays)
· Auto enrolment onto workplace Pension Scheme
· Flexible working (as agreed with line manager)