Digital Graphic Designer

A little about us

We are a Food Tech start-up restaurant and delivery business based in London, and our team is made up of highly collaborative and dynamic foodies, creatives, techies and operators from around the world on-trend food brands of the future. The company is experiencing high growth in the licencing of virtual brands.


Job role

We're now hiring a seasoned and highly motivated Digital Graphic Designer to join our creative team.

The Digital Graphic Designer will build engaging story-telling brands. They will have an impressive portfolio of digital work; illustrations, animations, and motion graphics to ensure artworks and campaigns are on-trend and have an engaging - impactful look and feel across all social media platforms.

We measure success on impact and innovation. If you are a self-starter, capable of delivering brilliant creative ideas, and show amazing attention to detail, we would love to hear from you.


Key responsibilities:

·       Conceptualize and design social content, animations, illustrations, logos, websites, and other assets.

·       Create and develop brand guidelines / social guidelines.

·       Create engaging content for social media, designing both animated & static content.

·       Work with photographer / videographer to produce on brand content.

·       Test graphics across various media and social media platforms.

·       Proofing and checking of material printing or digital publishing.

·       Maintain a database of digital assets and content for each brand.


Our ideal candidate:

·       Loves food and is a foodie themselves.

·       Has agency experience.

·       Is a strategic thinker and creative storyteller.

·       Has a compelling portfolio of digital work showcasing a wide range of creative styles.

·       Will be comfortable designing across all formats – digital and offline.

·       Will have proven experience in creating engaging content for social media.

·       Is highly skilled in all relevant design programs.

·       Experience with photo-editing and post production.

·       Effective time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.


What we offer:

·       Salary £42k - £47k

·       25 days holiday (plus 8 bank holidays)

·       Auto enrolment onto workplace Pension Scheme

·       Flexible working (as agreed with line manager)

Kbox Global Ltd
Job Type
Full-time
Location
London, UK
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 23, 2021
