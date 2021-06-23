UX/UI Designer

Job Details

At Messari, we believe crypto is the technology of free people, free thinking, and free markets. We believe that cryptoassets have the potential to revolutionize both technology and finance and improve the lives of people everywhere.

We are a fully remote team with members spanning across the US, Europe and Asia. Our culture is open and flexible. We believe that team collaboration and a genuine passion for helping each other out is the best way to work. We build robust data pipelines to process complex real-time data from which we present information using a simple and intuitive UI/UX. Our team thrives on diverse viewpoints, so we invite talented folks who are passionate about building to apply, even if they feel they don’t meet all of the criteria.

We are looking for a passionate and motivated UI/UX designer to join us as the first Design hire and help us build powerful and delightful user experiences and interfaces. You’ll be collaborating closely with talented and experienced engineers, product managers and business leaders.

As our first Design hire, you’ll have the opportunity to take a leading role defining key features while applying best practices throughout the product. You will also be uniquely positioned to grow and lead the Design team as the product scales.

What you’ll be doing:

Collaborate daily with engineers and product managers to deliver delightful product experiences

Design powerful and accessible data-dense user interfaces and experiences for both desktop and mobile devices

Own the entire design process from formulating high-level strategy to executing pixel-perfect mockups

Scale Messari’s design system by designing and enhancing the reusable UI component library

Execute on the product roadmap and help define product strategy

What we look for in you:

Excellence in creating delightful user interfaces

Strong understanding of user-centered design and UX principles

Experience with design tools such as Sketch or Figma

Proficiency designing for financial or data dense applications

Strong portfolio of latest relevant work

Team spirit and strong communication skills to collaborate with team members and stakeholders

Experience working in a collaborative environment with engineers, and product managers

Willingness to take initiative and ownership of tasks and deliverables

Hold yourself to a high standard and are intellectually curious

Nice to haves:

Strong interest in crypto or financial products

User of Messari product

High Degen Score

What’s it like to work at Messari?

A welcoming and open environment with people who love to collaborate on ideas and tackle complex problems

Work with a small team of engineers and product managers with large impact across product, research, and business development

Participate in forums like Family Meals and Messari Lab to share ideas and technologies you’ve been exploring and tinkering with

Enjoy awesome, comprehensive benefits; unlimited PTO; and the ability to work remotely

Messari is committed to maintaining a workplace where diversity of identity, culture, and life experience is the norm and respected consistently. Diversity of experience drives creativity and innovation, entrepreneurial leadership and integrity, and competition and collaboration throughout our business and in the market. We depend on our differences to make our team stronger, and have our product reflect the diversity of our customers.

At Messari, we welcome all qualified applicants regardless of race, color, ancestry, national origin, citizenship, socioeconomic status, religion, age, marital or parental status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, veteran status, or any other legally protected status. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace.