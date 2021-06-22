Job Details

Sydney or Melbourne

Bravura is looking for an innovative Senior UX/UI Designer to help us build for the future. As designers we allow the rest of the company to see into a future we’re yet to build. As the Senior UX/UI Designer, you’ll bring fresh and expert UX/UI design skills to lead our digital capability to a new level for our customers. You will not only assist in solving high-level business and customer challenges whilst leading, coaching and guiding fellow UX/UI designers, but also work collaboratively with a wider group of stakeholders including Product, Sales and Development teams.

You will work across a range of applications and initiatives, using your adaptability to changing business objectives. You'll also be responsible for ensuring Bravura’s existing products are aligned with the latest UX design trends and interaction design patterns relevant to Financial Services. This includes the curation and maintenance of the company’s chosen design system for each applicable interface.

On your first day, we'd love for you to have:

Degree or post-graduate qualification in Interaction Design, Product Design or equivalent training and industry experience.

Ability to rapidly produce multiple concepts and prototypes and experiment in UI design software such as Figma, Illustrator, Adobe Creative Cloud, Sketch, InVision etc.

Track record in leading and facilitating design workshops and customer journey and user research sessions.

Experience in responsive website design and mobile application development

A portfolio that demonstrates experience in product thinking where you have previously shipped UX/UI design for digital products.

You thrive in a collaborative workplace; partnering with other designers, engineers, product developers and other disciplines throughout the company.

You appreciate big picture thinking. While details are everything, creating an experience that always keeps our users in mind is equally as important.

You are a problem solver that's excited by an opportunity. You enjoy sitting in a room and whiteboarding ideas to positively come up with simple, elegant solutions that everyone can move forward with.

What we offer you in return?

Our people are at the heart of our business. We work hard to attract and retain the best employees and provide rich experiences and a strong framework for ongoing career development.

Competitive salary and employee benefits scheme

Flexible working hours (approx. two days in the office per week) because we value balance

Free yoga, Pilates, HIIT and many more classes (once it’s safe to return to work)

Parental (including secondary) leave policy

Newly renovated offices that inspire Agile and collaborative ways of working

About Bravura Solutions

At Bravura Solutions, collaboration, diversity and excellence matter. We value your ideas, giving you room to be curious and innovate in an exciting, fast-paced, and flexible environment.

As a market leader and ASX listed company, we are a trusted partner to over 350 leading financial services clients. We invest significantly in our technology hubs and innovation labs, which inspire and drive our creative, future-focused mindset. We take pride in developing cutting-edge technology solutions that support our clients to achieve financial security and prosperity for their customers.

How to apply?

If you are interested in joining an ASX listed fintech powering the world’s leading financial institutions, we would love to hear from you so apply online today.