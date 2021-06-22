Product Designer, Enterprise

Job Details

ReadMe Enterprise usage is on the rise, and we’re looking for a dedicated designer to optimize the documentation experience for our customers with the most complex needs. ReadMe has over 100 Enterprise customers, and we need a designer passionate about optimizing a product for large teams. In this role you’ll design workflows, dashboard interfaces, user permissions, and own end-to-end product design on all new Enterprise features!

We're a small team of humans (and one owl) working together to do big things, and we’re growing fast! That’s where you come in. Since we’re a startup, you’ll make a big impact on ReadMe both in the daily responsibilities of your role and beyond.

🦉 What we do

ReadMe helps more than 5,000 leading startups and tech companies build beautiful, personalized, and interactive developer hubs. If you’ve ever visited the developer docs for Intercom, Airbnb, or Notion, you’ve used ReadMe!

We love what we do because it’s so much more than just documentation. We’re providing tools for teams to build a better developer experience and make their products and APIs easier to use. We’ve got great support from our investors at Accel who led our Series A, and our interview process reflects the open, caring, and whimsical culture we want to maintain as we scale.

You’ll be working closely with Tony, our other Product Designer, and Marc, who runs Product! They’ll collaborate with you in everything you do, and be your closest colleagues at ReadMe.

-Tony grew up in San Francisco’s sunny Excelsior neighborhood and has trouble writing in third person. He used to collect *holographic* MUNI passes, but now just collects plants. Other interests include wearing all black, Marie Kondo-ing, and his dog.

-Marc grew up in the frozen tundra of northern Minnesota. Immediately after visiting SF he was already won over by warmer winter temperatures. Most of the time he can be found yelling at one of his cats to get out of the way of the TV.

✅ What you’ll do here

Design new features in our Enterprise product, and redesign interfaces to adapt to new customer needs.

Conduct user research when new features for the product are planned.

Discover pain-points with the current product and work with customers to design a better user experience.

Define the vision for the product, working closely with our sales and Enterprise engineering teams, plus our Head of Product, Marc Cuva, and our CEO, Gregory Koberger.

Work with the Enterprise engineering team to implement new designs.

Collaborate with the customer success and sales teams to get a consistent sense of what customers are looking for.

Take solutions from the concept stage to launch.

Add a bit of whimsy whenever possible! :)

💙 You'll love this job if you are...

A product designer with past experience working with Enterprise B2B SaaS products.

Knowledgeable and excited about APIs and improving their developer experience.

Comfortable with technical topics, and enjoy jumping into front-end code.

Passionate about making technical problems accessible.

Focused on listening to your users, and enjoy working with them to build versatile features.

🌱 How you'll grow within one month

Become familiar with our Enterprise offerings and how we think about design.

Help with current design projects and polishing our product.

Learn that we really do have an owl drawing for everything.

3️⃣ Within three months, you'll...

Get to know our customers and what they’re looking for in our Enterprise product.

Partner with engineers on the implementation of new features.

Work on changes to Enterprise that make the user experience more seamless.

6️⃣ Within six months, you'll...

Be an expert in the Enterprise product.

Find new ways to improve our documentation platform for enterprise companies.

Lead design from concept to execution.

Contribute to ReadMe’s product vision.

🛣 What's the hiring process like?

We can’t wait to read your resume and (hopefully personality-filled) cover letter! Let us know what excites you about enterprise product design, and help us get to know you better!

If we think we might be a good fit for you, we’ll set up a phone chat! We’ll tell you more about the role, and get a chance to hear about your experiences.

Next will be a second phone interview, where we’ll dive a bit more into your background.

Then we’ll invite you to an "onsite" interview conducted over Zoom! We start with a 30-minute get-to-know-you with the product team so you can meet the people you’ll be working with, and then have you talk with people one on one in the afternoon.

We’ll let you know how things went within a week! If it still seems like a good fit all around, we’ll extend you an offer! If not, we will update you to let you know so you aren’t left hanging.

At ReadMe, we’re committed to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace. We welcome people of all backgrounds, experiences, abilities, and perspectives. We are an equal opportunity employer and a pleasant and supportive place to work.

Not sure if you’d be the right fit? Apply anyway! We’d love to see your application.

This role will start out remotely due to COVID-19. We want to make sure all our employees feel safe in their work environments! Eventually, we plan for this role to be on-site at our San Francisco office (unless otherwise noted in the job title), though our plans for remote flexibility are currently in flux. If you are not based in the Bay Area, please note that in your application so that we can discuss potential relocation.