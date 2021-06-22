Product Designer, Metrics

Job Details

We’re looking for a designer to join our team and help us change how people think about APIs. We believe the best documentation is custom tailored and relevant to each individual user. We’re overlaying realtime API logs on the docs to show developers exactly what they’re looking for, and help them debug. We’re also looking to surface insights to API creators, so they can get to know their users and provide support. If you love turning lots of data into something actionable (with a dash of whimsy), this is the job for you!

We're a small team of humans (and one owl) working together to do big things, and we’re growing fast! That’s where you come in. Since we’re a startup, you’ll make a big impact on ReadMe both in the daily responsibilities of your role and beyond.

🦉 What we do

ReadMe helps more than 5,000 leading startups and tech companies build beautiful, personalized, and interactive developer hubs. If you’ve ever visited the developer docs for Intercom, Airbnb, or Notion, you’ve used ReadMe!

We love what we do because it’s so much more than just documentation. We’re providing tools for teams to build a better developer experience and make their products and APIs easier to use. We’ve got great support from our investors at Accel who led our Series A, and our interview process reflects the open, caring, and whimsical culture we want to maintain as we scale.

You’ll be working closely with Tony, our other Product Designer, and Marc, who runs Product! They’ll collaborate with you in everything you do, and be your closest colleagues at ReadMe.

-Tony grew up in San Francisco’s sunny Excelsior neighborhood and has trouble writing in third person. He used to collect *holographic* MUNI passes, but now just collects plants. Other interests include wearing all black, Marie Kondo-ing, and his dog.

-Marc grew up in the frozen tundra of northern Minnesota. Immediately after visiting SF he was already won over by warmer winter temperatures. Most of the time he can be found yelling at one of his cats to get out of the way of the TV.

✅ What you’ll do here

Find ways to take API logs and extract actionable insights in the form of notifications, dashboards, charts, and more.

Help our customers understand who’s using their API and how it’s being used.

Design creative ways to make documentation custom to each user based on what’s happening in their logs.

Work on Slack, Intercom, Zendesk, and email plugins to bring this information to where the user is.

Talk to customers and understand the kinds of insights they’re looking for.

Work closely with the engineering team to implement new designs.

Add a bit of whimsy whenever possible! :)

💙 You'll love this job if you are...

A product designer who’s excited about metrics and data visualization.

Knowledgeable enough about APIs to know what’s important and what isn’t.

Comfortable with technical topics, and enjoy jumping into front-end code.

Passionate about making technical problems accessible.

Focused on listening to your users, and enjoy working with them to build versatile features.

Experienced in visualizing data.

🌱 How you'll grow within one month

Become familiar with API Metrics and how we think about design.

Help with current design projects and polishing our product.

Learn that we really do have an owl drawing for everything.

3️⃣ Within three months, you'll...

Get to know our customers and what they’re looking for in our Metrics product.

Partner with engineers on the implementation of new features.

Work on changes to API Metrics that make the user experience more seamless.

6️⃣ Within six months, you'll...

Be the expert in metrics, and not just within ReadMe!

Help discover new ways to make API Metrics an essential part of how developers write docs.

Lead design from concept to execution.

Contribute to ReadMe’s product vision.

🛣 What's the hiring process like?

We can’t wait to read your resume and (hopefully personality-filled) cover letter! Let us know what excites you about design or API Metrics, and help us get to know you better!

If we think we might be a good fit for you, we’ll set up a phone chat! We’ll tell you more about the role, and get a chance to hear about your experiences.

Next will be a second phone interview, where we’ll dive a bit more into your background.

Then we’ll invite you to an "onsite" interview conducted over Zoom! We start with a 15-minute get-to-know-you with the product team so you can meet the people you’ll be working with, and then have you talk with people one on one in the afternoon.

We’ll let you know how things went within a week! If it still seems like a good fit all around, we’ll extend you an offer! If not, we will update you to let you know so you aren’t left hanging.

At ReadMe, we’re committed to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace. We welcome people of all backgrounds, experiences, abilities, and perspectives. We are an equal opportunity employer and a pleasant and supportive place to work.

Not sure if you’d be the right fit? Apply anyway! We’d love to see your application.

This role will start out remotely due to COVID-19. We want to make sure all our employees feel safe in their work environments! Eventually, we plan for this role to be on-site at our San Francisco office (unless otherwise noted in the job title), though our plans for remote flexibility are currently in flux. If you are not based in the Bay Area, please note that in your application so that we can discuss potential relocation.