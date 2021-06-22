Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Product Designers stand at the heart of what we build at Connected. They are deep-thinking, broadly curious designers who are passionate about creating products for the connected world. If you're craving an opportunity to design our collective future while working with an incredibly dynamic and talented team, we want to work with you!

We’re looking for a smart, kind, and reliable Product Designer who is eager to make a big impact through building products that millions of people use every day. You likely have our clients’ apps on your home screen, their smart products in your home, or wear their devices every day to stay connected. Our team of product designers, researchers, strategists and engineers are on a mission to build better products on a variety of platforms and digital mediums, including web and mobile apps, voice, smart cars, AR/VR and connected home.

We’re looking for a designer who’s excited to take on the next generation of tech by building better products that erase the friction between people and technology.

Connected is one of Canada's top small and medium employers three years running and one of LinkedIn's Top Startups.

What you’ll do:

Build a solid understanding of the behavioural patterns that shape today's software and connected experiences and take a human-centered approach to solving for user pain points

Participate in conducting exploratory, generative, and evaluative research along with design researchers; synthesizing findings, identifying opportunities, and translating those opportunities into possible solutions

Lead team activities and workshops to advance the product design process, from problem framing and value proposition to ideation, concept creation and testing

Validate hypotheses by prototyping and testing product concepts at a range of fidelities

Articulately and confidently communicate your design concepts and rationale to stakeholders, using research insights to defend your decisions

Create IA, user flows, wireframes, visual interface designs and other relevant deliverables for digital products on a wide variety of platforms

Execute and share final UI designs and relevant assets with engineers, including motion where appropriate to enhance the experience

Obsessively QA developed software for visual perfection, providing detailed feedback to engineering for revisions

Contribute to our culture of growth and development through critiques, share-outs, and education at internal rituals such as our Design Practice Roundtables, company-wide demos, and Discovery and Delivery clinics

What we’re looking for:

5+ years of interactive design experience

Ownership of a well-considered body of product design work, with an emphasis on how you've turned research insights into products and concepts, and how you arrived at your solutions

Strong commitment to take ownership and make an impact while delivering quality products, deeply considering how your work will fit into people's lives

Ability to think about the big picture, demonstrating in-depth knowledge of how technology and user experience come together

Comfort with remote collaboration across disciplines, and experience partnering with product managers/strategists and engineers

Experience designing cutting edge UI for a variety of screen sizes and platforms: from fully responsive web experiences to mobile (touch-device) apps

Experience in prototyping UI interactivity and incorporating motion/animation into UI designs

Solid grasp of what is possible in modern Android, iOS, and web development and the design/interaction patterns and trends within each; bonus if you have designed for voice products, AI/ML, automotive, AR/VR or other emerging technologies

Effective communication skills and the ability to write and present eloquently

Proficiency with popular design, prototyping and collaboration tools (e.g., Figma, Sketch, InVision, Miro, Airtable)

Curiosity and passion for emerging technologies such as voice, virtual and augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, etc.

Perks:

RRSP Matching

4 weeks’ vacation

Generous extended health benefits

Wellness Initiatives to support work life balance

Parental Leave and Maternity Leave

Annual Education Credit for conferences, courses, workshops, and books to support your professional development

Annual Fitness Credit for gym memberships, running shoes, or classes

In 2021, an annual allowance to support a working from home setup

Our quarterly “Disconnect” events which are a chance for us to bond and unwind as a team

Connected welcomes applications from all candidates. We especially encourage candidates to apply who are Women, Indigenous, LGBTQ+, People of Colour, candidates in caregiving roles, immigrants, and persons living with disabilities. We are an equal opportunity employer who recognizes the value of every individual’s contribution to the success of our team, clients, employees and community. We are committed to equal employment opportunities in our recruiting, hiring, employee development and promotion practices.

If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know by emailing hr@connected.io or calling 647-478-7493. Please provide your name, preferred contact method, and a detailed description of the nature of any accommodation that you may require. Please include any materials or processes that may be used to ensure your equal participation.