Second Spectrum is building the next way of seeing sports. We deliver unique and innovative solutions through unparalleled capabilities in machine understanding of sports.

We are the official tracking and analytics provider of the English Premier League, NBA, and MLS and have numerous clients across multiple sports at the team, league, and media levels.

We developed a real-time video augmentation pipeline that powers the innovative content featured in products like the award-winning Clippers CourtVision, and has also been used by ESPN, Turner Sports, BT Sport, FOX, and International NBA League Pass.

We produce the most accurate tracking data with the fastest high-quality output by leveraging the most automated and extensible solution in the market.

We are constantly innovating. We believe that technology will revolutionize the way that sports are played, coached, and experienced, and that the work to make this happen has just begun.

The Role: Product Designer (Full Time)

As a Product Designer at Second Spectrum, you’ll be at the forefront of turning sports analytics data and video content into next-generation sports experiences. This opportunity is perfect for someone who’s not only passionate about creating simple and refined user experiences but is also excited about reshaping the sports industry from the coach, player, and fan perspectives.

What You’ll Get to Do:

Take complex, high-level ideas and turn them into thoughtful and engaging user experiences.

Collaborate in cross-functional groups that include product, software engineering, product operations, business development, and content.

Utilize user-centered design processes to help build product requirements, user scenarios, journey maps, and user flows diagrams.

Design wireframes, visual interfaces, and prototypes with compelling interactions for web-based productivity tools and consumer-facing mobile applications.

Work closely with software engineers to ensure that pixel perfect visual designs and prototypes are built the way they were envisioned.

Contribute and help maintain our growing design system.

What You Have:

3+ years of product design experience

Current experience using Sketch or Figma, Adobe Suite, and prototyping tools such as Framer, Origami, or Principal

An excellent aesthetics and design sensibility for typography, grid systems, and other core design principles

A portfolio with beautiful interface designs that show your craftsmanship and attention to detail

You have examples in your portfolio of web-based productivity applications and consumer-facing mobile applications

BA/BS or equivalent in graphic design, user experience, or related design field



