Senior Designer
The Senior Designer is an active ambassador in supporting the Design Discipline mission to “elevate design and be known for it.” This individual seeks every opportunity to contribute and execute against the agency’s design-forward perspective/point-of-view as part of cross-functional teams comprised of agency partners in Market Development, Creative and Production–and is a true champion of collaboration.
The Senior Designer is versed in, articulates and demonstrates the process/tenants of the discipline – applying narrative design, storytelling, audience experience/journey, and sound visual/aesthetic principles in their work. They lead projects, and are accountable for the design output and execution of powerful, innovative, compelling, relevant and expressive creative solutions that are exemplary of August Jackson’s high standards.
As a senior member of the team, this individual is a “pace setter,” striving to be a constant source of energy and inspiration for the team by demonstrating the model of creativity, work-ethic, communication and collaboration to junior staff. The Senior Designer is responsible for helping manage creative quality, and helping build a world-class team of experiential designers. In addition to being a “strong voice in the room” – this individual has a passion for their craft, a desire to grow and learn, and can take direction as well as they can give it.
- Elevates design by being a steward of quality control, ensuring design output meets August Jackson's high standards, and presents vetted work for review by leadership
- Works collaboratively with cross-functional internal partners and external vendors / talent as well as independently -- to craft powerful experiences on behalf of clients and the agency. Fosters a "start with yes" mentality/approach to creative problem solving and is a model of AJ's principles through exemplary professional conduct and demeanor.
- Is a source of inspiration for the team. Constantly seeks and builds awareness around new and innovative techniques and technologies to employ in the design of experiences and is the resident expert in modern design aesthetics and trends
Design Development & Execution
- Captures relevant insights, creative direction, audience profiles, objectives and project imperatives in the creation of discrete design briefs for distribution to design teammates
- Leads/facilitates creative brainstorming and ideation sessions and guides junior staff in the process of creative problem solving
- Communicates/articulates design concepts, presentations and rationale to leadership, clients and internal audiences/colleagues
- Demonstrates the ability to apply principles of narrative design, visual storytelling, audience journey and messaging hierarchy to design work and articulate it to others
- Expertly demonstrates a mastery of typography, color, composition, layout and visual storytelling in 2D/3D applications, environments, graphics and video/motion
- Creates original design concepts and shepherds them to final execution -- working with print, fabrication and digital collaborators to ensue quality
- Demonstrates the ability to lead a project team from concept through execution (from start to finish) with little or no input
- Art directs photo shoots, video shoots/editing, motion graphics, illustration and other content creation exercises both internally and with outside partners and collaborators as necessary
- Interprets and implements design direction / feedback from leadership
- Continuously seeks professional development and the advancement of design skills