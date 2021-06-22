Job Details

The Senior Designer is an active ambassador in supporting the Design Discipline mission to “elevate design and be known for it.” This individual seeks every opportunity to contribute and execute against the agency’s design-forward perspective/point-of-view as part of cross-functional teams comprised of agency partners in Market Development, Creative and Production–and is a true champion of collaboration.

The Senior Designer is versed in, articulates and demonstrates the process/tenants of the discipline – applying narrative design, storytelling, audience experience/journey, and sound visual/aesthetic principles in their work. They lead projects, and are accountable for the design output and execution of powerful, innovative, compelling, relevant and expressive creative solutions that are exemplary of August Jackson’s high standards.

As a senior member of the team, this individual is a “pace setter,” striving to be a constant source of energy and inspiration for the team by demonstrating the model of creativity, work-ethic, communication and collaboration to junior staff. The Senior Designer is responsible for helping manage creative quality, and helping build a world-class team of experiential designers. In addition to being a “strong voice in the room” – this individual has a passion for their craft, a desire to grow and learn, and can take direction as well as they can give it.

Elevates design by being a steward of quality control, ensuring design output meets August Jackson's high standards, and presents vetted work for review by leadership

Works collaboratively with cross-functional internal partners and external vendors / talent as well as independently -- to craft powerful experiences on behalf of clients and the agency. Fosters a "start with yes" mentality/approach to creative problem solving and is a model of AJ's principles through exemplary professional conduct and demeanor.

Is a source of inspiration for the team. Constantly seeks and builds awareness around new and innovative techniques and technologies to employ in the design of experiences and is the resident expert in modern design aesthetics and trends

Design Development & Execution