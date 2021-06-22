Job Details

Description

NJI is a wildly creative and strategically disciplined agency with offices in London, Washington, D.C., and Singapore. We work seamlessly across teams and time zones to align and deliver for our clients.

We seek an experienced art director to join our London Office. The right candidate can conceive and implement visual collateral that ranges from print, OOH, TV, and digital. They are a trusted guardian of brands, budget, and time; and a traveler at heart-- ready to work with an international team, and transcend borders.

Reporting to the Global Managing Director in the US, this global art director will be focused on a single, robust, international account. They will be responsible for managing and nurturing a small but mighty team across time zones. They have a passion for nurturing talent, and know exactly how to get the best out of anyone. The ideal candidate is equally creative as much as they are organized. They are a maestro at communication, and ambitious ideas.

Qualifications:

Creative-Enabler: you know how to foster creativity within a project, and take pride in management of talent, both in-house and externally.

you know how to foster creativity within a project, and take pride in management of talent, both in-house and externally. Team-Builder: You have a passion for people and helping them grow. You have 2+ years experience in managing, and providing sound counsel through the ups and downs of an employee’s career.

You have a passion for people and helping them grow. You have 2+ years experience in managing, and providing sound counsel through the ups and downs of an employee’s career. Astute Aesthetics: you have sound taste, and an amazing portfolio of proven success across a range of both digital and print mediums. You have prior experience with large or long international campaigns.

you have sound taste, and an amazing portfolio of proven success across a range of both digital and print mediums. You have prior experience with large or long international campaigns. Talk-the-Talk: You have brilliant interpersonal skills. You know how to adapt your communication across teams, whether it be design, development or video. You don’t just understand the big picture, but the jargon in the details.

You have brilliant interpersonal skills. You know how to adapt your communication across teams, whether it be design, development or video. You don’t just understand the big picture, but the jargon in the details. Client-Focused: You make clients feel heard, inspired, and transcended in your conversations. You have participated in pitches, workshops, or lectures that empower clients and gives them better design tools.

You make clients feel heard, inspired, and transcended in your conversations. You have participated in pitches, workshops, or lectures that empower clients and gives them better design tools. Growth-Mindset: You find opportunity in challenge. NJI is a fast-paced, growing business across the globe, which means constantly re-evaluating how we operate. We’re seeking a partner thrilled to contribute to that growth.

You find opportunity in challenge. NJI is a fast-paced, growing business across the globe, which means constantly re-evaluating how we operate. We’re seeking a partner thrilled to contribute to that growth. Process-Guru: you have proven success in scaling and improving large, multi-faceted projects. You know how to streamline every phase of a creative project from research and ideation through refinement and delivery.

you have proven success in scaling and improving large, multi-faceted projects. You know how to streamline every phase of a creative project from research and ideation through refinement and delivery. International Savvy: Highly sought, but not required





Basic Requirements:

8+ years experience in the creative field; at least 3+ years spent in a senior or art director position

Progressive levels of responsibility and business acumen in marketing and communications

Deep digital expertise spanning paid, owned and earned channels as well as an understanding of how to connect a seamless consumer journey across the ecosystem

Demonstrated ability to establish high levels of trust and credibility internally and externally and influence others to action

Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills – effectively presents formal POV internally and externally

Strong leadership skills and ability to positively influence across a matrixed organization with an approachable and collaborative team orientation

Demonstrated critical thinking skill and strong problem-solving skills – navigates effectively through difficult issues, builds required consensus to drive business needs and results

High results orientation and able to effectively juggle and prioritize many competing demands from different clients/divisions working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Ideally experience in public affairs, sovereign or federal government campaigns across numerous markets

Demonstrated passion for design and creative



