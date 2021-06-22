Senior Product Designer

Job Details

At Marco Polo we're passionate about helping people feel close. We develop technology to make that kind of magic happen, and we insist on feeling joyful along the way.

We're looking to hire a Senior UI/UX Designer.

A great candidate for this role has a strong background in UI/UX, including mobile experience. You have a great capacity for listening and being flexible, are able to work fast and iterate, and take feedback quickly and productively. You have excellent command over the media of design (e.g. Sketch) and care more about outcomes than pixels. You'll ideally have experience designing for consumers. You care deeply about technology's ability to make people feel close and want to shape that experience for consumers.

In this position, you'll:

Design magical mobile experiences: Take broad, conceptual ideas to turn into meaningful experiences. You'll identify needs of Marco Polo customers and turn them into awesome new product features or improvements

Partner cross-functionally: Work collaboratively with other designers and engineers to oversee the user experience of new features from concept to launch

Participate in feedback: Regularly give and receive feedback on design iterations across Marco Polo products. You'll also perform user research to help guide product design.

Contribute to product strategy: You'll be asking and answering questions like "what should we build?" and "what problems need to be solved?" and "how will this move our business forward?"

Ideally you have:

An excellent sense of typography, layout, color, and general design principles

An ability to adapt your designs across different platforms and form factors

An ability to communicate your design decisions, and work cross-functionally with different teams and roles (including developers, project managers, marketing and other designers)

Willingness to change and adapt designs based on engineering constraints

Humility and focus on building a great product that people love

A compelling portfolio showcasing your work and attention to detail, which ideally includes shipped mobile product designs

Experience designing for multiple platforms (iOS, Android, Desktop, etc.) with current tools (Sketch, Principal, Framer, etc.)

4+ years design experience at a product company

A bit about us:

We're on a mission to help people feel close. We're a fully distributed team that cares about working joyfully and making a big difference in the world. Our app, Marco Polo®, reaches reaching millions of people, helping them stay in touch with the people who matter most to them. Our latest app, Marco Polo Channels, is a one-to-many coaching solution on your own time. Channels has many successful leaders earning revenue doing what they love while making an impact.

We care deeply about diversity and inclusion. We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We can add teammates from anywhere in North America.

You'll love working at Marco Polo because:

We're a purpose-driven company making a difference in the lives of millions of people

We're not just a team, we're a Teamily. This means that when you join Marco Polo, you'll join a group of people who aren't just passionate about what they do, but also care about each other

We're moving quickly so things never get stale

We offer competitive compensation, including equity, healthcare (medical, vision, dental) and paid family leave

Does this sound exciting to you? Think you’re a great fit? If so, we'd love to hear from you.

To apply:

Please email the following: