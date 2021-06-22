Product Desginer

Job Details

Job title: Product Designer (100% remote, full-time)

Location: Remote

Compensation: $135-155K depending on experience

Benefits:

PTO

Insurance

401k matching

Generous parental leave

Home office allowance

Want to use your Product Design expertise and love for music to impact over a million independent artists worldwide? Are you a generalist who can lead a product from concept to launch? Passionate about visual styling, front-end development, copywriting, customer research, and all things Product Design? If so, we would love for you to apply!

About DistroKid: DistroKid is a service for musicians that puts music into online stores & streaming services like Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Tidal, TikTok, YouTube, and more. We are looking for an experienced Product Designer to join our team as a full-time employee, as a member of our Artist Tools team. https://distrokid.com/

Why this role exists: Music distribution can be complex and multi-faceted, with a wide range of artist needs, and conflicting requirements from streaming services. We are looking for generalists who can cut through the complexity to lead a product all the way from concept to launch. This includes visual styling, front-end development, copywriting, customer research, and more. You will work closely with a product manager, our scrum team, and the senior leadership of DistroKid.

Required Experience:

5+ years professional experience

Experience working on consumer-facing products that touch a lot of users

Skills:

Your portfolio rocks! It has case studies of how you drive design through user empathy and insight with examples of consumer-facing web or mobile applications that showcases your great visual taste and sensibilities

You lead artist research to distill product insights from concept to launch

You use rapid, lo-fi prototyping to collaborate with stakeholders

You write great copy and understand that copywriting is design

Qualities:

Highly Collaborative

Supportive

Empathetic

Humble; this is an ego free workplace

Extra credit:

You have passion for music and a desire to support independent musicians

You’ve built, designed, or contributed to cool web/app projects in your free time

In the first 90-days on the job, you will:

Get familiar and comfortable with our company, teams, and systems including design, flows, talk to artists, user research, work with QA, etc.

Design and ship one product or feature

In the first year, you will:

Work with the team to shape DistroKid’s products

Ship at least 3 major products



