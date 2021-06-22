Product Desginer
Job title: Product Designer (100% remote, full-time)
Location: Remote
Compensation: $135-155K depending on experience
Benefits:
- PTO
- Insurance
- 401k matching
- Generous parental leave
- Home office allowance
Want to use your Product Design expertise and love for music to impact over a million independent artists worldwide? Are you a generalist who can lead a product from concept to launch? Passionate about visual styling, front-end development, copywriting, customer research, and all things Product Design? If so, we would love for you to apply!
About DistroKid: DistroKid is a service for musicians that puts music into online stores & streaming services like Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Tidal, TikTok, YouTube, and more. We are looking for an experienced Product Designer to join our team as a full-time employee, as a member of our Artist Tools team. https://distrokid.com/
Why this role exists: Music distribution can be complex and multi-faceted, with a wide range of artist needs, and conflicting requirements from streaming services. We are looking for generalists who can cut through the complexity to lead a product all the way from concept to launch. This includes visual styling, front-end development, copywriting, customer research, and more. You will work closely with a product manager, our scrum team, and the senior leadership of DistroKid.
Required Experience:
- 5+ years professional experience
- Experience working on consumer-facing products that touch a lot of users
Skills:
- Your portfolio rocks! It has case studies of how you drive design through user empathy and insight with examples of consumer-facing web or mobile applications that showcases your great visual taste and sensibilities
- You lead artist research to distill product insights from concept to launch
- You use rapid, lo-fi prototyping to collaborate with stakeholders
- You write great copy and understand that copywriting is design
Qualities:
- Highly Collaborative
- Supportive
- Empathetic
- Humble; this is an ego free workplace
Extra credit:
- You have passion for music and a desire to support independent musicians
- You’ve built, designed, or contributed to cool web/app projects in your free time
In the first 90-days on the job, you will:
- Get familiar and comfortable with our company, teams, and systems including design, flows, talk to artists, user research, work with QA, etc.
- Design and ship one product or feature
In the first year, you will:
- Work with the team to shape DistroKid’s products
- Ship at least 3 major products