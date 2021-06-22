Product Desginer

All Jobs
Job title: Product Designer (100% remote, full-time)

Location: Remote

Compensation: $135-155K depending on experience 

Benefits:

  • PTO
  • Insurance
  • 401k matching
  • Generous parental leave
  • Home office allowance

Want to use your Product Design expertise and love for music to impact over a million independent artists worldwide? Are you a generalist who can lead a product from concept to launch? Passionate about visual styling, front-end development, copywriting, customer research, and all things Product Design? If so, we would love for you to apply!

About DistroKid: DistroKid is a service for musicians that puts music into online stores & streaming services like Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Tidal, TikTok, YouTube, and more. We are looking for an experienced Product Designer to join our team as a full-time employee, as a member of our Artist Tools team. https://distrokid.com/ 

Why this role exists: Music distribution can be complex and multi-faceted, with a wide range of artist needs, and conflicting requirements from streaming services. We are looking for generalists who can cut through the complexity to lead a product all the way from concept to launch. This includes visual styling, front-end development, copywriting, customer research, and more. You will work closely with a product manager, our scrum team, and the senior leadership of DistroKid. 

Required Experience:

  • 5+ years professional experience
  • Experience working on consumer-facing products that touch a lot of users

Skills:

  • Your portfolio rocks! It has case studies of how you drive design through user empathy and insight with examples of consumer-facing web or mobile applications that showcases your great visual taste and sensibilities 
  • You lead artist research to distill product insights from concept to launch
  • You use rapid, lo-fi prototyping to collaborate with stakeholders
  • You write great copy and understand that copywriting is design

Qualities:

  • Highly Collaborative
  • Supportive
  • Empathetic
  • Humble; this is an ego free workplace

Extra credit:

  • You have passion for music and a desire to support independent musicians
  • You’ve built, designed, or contributed to cool web/app projects in your free time

In the first 90-days on the job, you will:

  • Get familiar and comfortable with our company, teams, and systems including design, flows, talk to artists, user research, work with QA, etc.
  • Design and ship one product or feature

In the first year, you will:

  • Work with the team to shape DistroKid’s products
  • Ship at least 3 major products


