UI Designer
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for a talented UI Designer to create amazing user experiences working on genuinely exciting products. You will be part of building exceptional products that will make a positive contribution to our world. As a valued member of a small team of elite designers, you will be expected to add maximum value to its creative output. This is a real opportunity for the right person to enhance their knowledge by working with experienced industry experts. We are offering a retained contract and permanent work hours, with flexible working hours to suit you.
Please note due to time-zone constraints. we are only looking for applicants in Europe.
You will have an eye for clean and creative design, possess superior UI skills, be able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts, and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user interfaces.
You will understand the importance of well organised design libraries and be up to date on the latest design trends. This role is multidisciplinary so you will also get involved in UX. A real opportunity to grow your 360 degree design skills.
You’ll work with an experienced Creative Director with broad experience and an extensive and varied client base, giving you a great opportunity to learn and grow.
If you have a portfolio of professional design projects that includes work with websites, mobile applications, we’d like to meet you. If you have some experience with illustration and animation that would be beneficial but not essential.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Creating design libraries for SaaS products, websites and apps
Conceptualising design ideas
Prototyping user-centred digital solutions
Producing pixel-perfect designs
Evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with product managers, content leads and developers
Illustrating design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
Designing graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
Create original graphic designs, like images, sketches and tables
Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
Design, iterate or work with brand guidelines
Supporting Creative Director in working with our broad clientbase
REQUIREMENTS
Proven work experience as a UI Designer or similar role
Portfolio of design projects
Experience creating design libraries
Team player with good communication skills
Self-driven, proficient designer who is passionate about design
Minimum 3 years of industry experience
Proficient in the latest tools, such as sketch, figma, adobe creative suite
Illustration and animation would be great addition
Fluent in English
