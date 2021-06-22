Job Details

The Experiential Graphic Designer works as part of a collaborative team that includes Exhibition Designers, Interpretation Planners, and Curators to conceptualize and produce environmental, interpretive, and informational graphics that enhance visitor experience in both indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces.

Primary Responsibilities

Work with cross-departmental teams to develop and design graphic elements for temporary exhibitions, permanent collection galleries, and outdoor spaces. Typical projects include environmental graphics, labels, interpretive materials, visitor interactives, and sponsor and donor recognition. Attend core team meetings for relevant projects. Present materials and participate in discussion and review with team.

Work collaboratively with exhibition development core team to develop and refine standards for exhibition graphics and labels that comply with Newfields brand standards and interpretive goals.

Participate in development of production schedules and budgets for projects.

Work with vendors to select appropriate materials and products, and to assure projects are produced on time and on budget. Supervise vendors during on site installations as needed.

Serve on various committees as assigned

Required Skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Software proficiencies: Adobe Creative Suite and Microsoft Office

Ability to prioritize and execute multiple tasks and work under deadline pressures while maintaining a strong attention to detail

Knowledge of pre-press and commercial print processes

Education and/ or Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design or in Studio Art, Art History, Art Education, Liberal Arts and/or equivalent professional experience

Physical Demands of Work Environment

Physical demands: While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; talk or hear; taste or smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

Work environment: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of the position. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.




