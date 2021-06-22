Job Details

Amplify’s creative team is a group of designers, artists, and storytellers. We sketch, we write, we push pixels, we also love paper. We live for the big ideas, and we sweat the details. We work on digital, print, environmental, interactive, and animation projects. We have a strong hands-on and highly collaborative approach to both product development and graphic design systems and ensure ideas are realized to the highest standards of execution.

Senior Visual Marketing Designers at Amplify create beautiful and meaningful experiences that bring our campaigns to life. As a member of Amplify’s design group you will partner with a diverse cross-functional team of designers, marketers, sales, product owners, developers, and curriculum specialists to design and develop Amplify’s product marketing collateral.

Responsibilities of the Senior Visual Designer:

Drive and participate in creative brainstorming, concept development and design execution.

Ability to produce solid, on-strategy concepts and visuals from concept to completion—exploring a range of solutions and getting design team and partner feedback along the way.

Execute concepts across a range of marketing initiatives: print collateral, landing pages, digital ad campaign creative, social media, email, presentation decks, etc.

Articulate concepts and creative solutions visually and verbally. Provide clear direction and feedback to other designers on the team.

Work collaboratively with the creative and marketing teams to help continue to evolve the Amplify brand product brands, including collaboration with design directors, designers, video editors, animators, digital marketers and product marketers.

Continuously explore current design trends in order to keep up to date aesthetic and understanding of what drives audience and engagement in digital and print design now.

Contribute to and operationalize our design system.

Be open to learning new processes and tools to create content.

Help to shape the design culture at Amplify by working with other designers to build a strong practice, communicating design value and solutions across the organization, and regularly providing feedback to other designers.

Basic Qualifications of the Senior Visual Designer:

5 years proven experience working in a marketing creative agency or busy in-house marketing creative team

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

Highly developed design skills, demonstrated in your portfolio of recent work

Comfortable with a fast moving marketing team

Strong and effective interpersonal and communication skills (written, verbal, and listening)

Comfortable with collaborative discussion, listening closely and providing honest, thoughtful feedback to colleagues

Expertise with Adobe CC, Sketch, Zeplin

Capable of working on simultaneous projects to meet tight deadlines

Comfortable working across different design mediums

Able to collaborate with a team as well as take initiative and work independently

Confident presentation and storytelling abilities

Experience collaborating in multifunctional teams as the visual design lead

Preferred Qualifications of the Senior Visual Designer:

Experience with visual design in education technology or a related field

Enthusiasm for contributing to the education landscape

Animation and motion skills

Illustration skills

Video production experience

Experience with Agile processes







