Job Details

Riiid Labs is a leading solutions provider of fully data-driven AI technology. We partner with global leaders in education and technology to create better learning experiences. Our vision is for our AI to power personalized learning for everyone in the world. Riiid has recently received $175M in funding from Softbank's Vision Fund 2, with over $250M in total funding to date.





The Role

We are looking for a talented Product Designer to deliver the customer experience for our AI-powered B2C and B2B products across mobile and web platforms. Your passion is creating great user experiences through human-centered design. You thrive in a cross-functional group of creative, driven, smart professionals who strive to be experts in their field. You will work with the Product, Engineering, and Sales teams to bring high quality product designs to market in service of our customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Riiid Labs offers fabulous company benefits and a fast paced, highly motivated, fun work environment, not to mention a career with great growth potential.





Responsibilities:

Deliver best-in-class user experiences (user interface designs, interaction models, prototypes, etc.), in a fast-paced, agile, startup-like environment

Fully understand and be a strong advocate for the Voice of the Customer

Lead rapid iterative prototyping efforts with varying fidelity/presentation tools (e.g., sketches, storyboards, wireframes, clickable prototypes, compositions, and assets)

Translate business and product requirements into visually beautiful concepts and highly-usable responsive experiences. You must be flexible and able to succeed within an open and collaborative peer environment.

Stay abreast of advances in user interface (both technical and experiential) and look for ways to appropriately integrate these advances into products

Develop and ensure best design practices and communicate quality expectations across the organization

Spend time with customers, prospects, partners, and internal stakeholders to understand user needs and evaluate designs

Demonstrate a command of design methods, tools, communication, and presentation skills





Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in a design or tech-related field, such as interaction design, human-computer interaction, or equivalent

3+ years experience in user experience design

Ability to communicate effectively in visual, written and interactive form: design documents, flow charts, prototypes, etc.

Proficiency in software tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, InVision, or similar

Working knowledge of CSS and HTML5

Understanding of UX Design best practices to design solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design

Proven research and analysis skills to validate ideas and test usability

Experience working in a fast-paced, agile environment and partnering with Product Management and Engineering stakeholders

Desire to deal with business issues, thinking beyond design

Online portfolio or links to work examples required





Benefits

Competitive salary

100% Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Flexible time off

Remote OK



