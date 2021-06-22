🎨 Visual Designer

Job Details

Join our small but powerful team of marketing designers in challenging the unwritten rules of B2B visual communication with a smart and agile approach in the chase for crisp, spot-on visuals that reflect a unique product and company culture on the web, social media, in print, or on branded items.

Not based in Prague? If you’re open to either remote cooperation or relocation, reach out to us anyway to find out what the options are.

Your challenge

Help push forward the brand identity of a fast-growing international company and its one-of-a-kind data tool.

Create consistent visuals across all channels, both online and offline.

Enjoy the opportunity to try and change things. A passionate approach to innovation is always welcome.

Design real world experiences. We attend a number of conferences throughout the year where an eye-catching stand and a set of print collaterals are our main weapons.

Take care of external as well as internal communication, which gives you a big playground.

Collaborate with fellow designers and constantly improve our visual language. We value new ideas, concepts, and enjoy turning them into reality.

Is this you?

You have 5+ years of experience as a digital/graphic designer.

You pay strong attention to detail and visual consistency, are well organized, and aware of deadlines.

You are fluent with Adobe CC (XD, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop).

You are passionate about current tech & design trends.

You are a collaborative partner able to effectively and comfortably communicate with English-speaking teams located around the world.

Bonus knowledge

Understanding of motion graphics and video creation. Good motion design skills are a strong plus.

Experience with CGI (we use Cinema 4D and Blender).

Experience with UI design and design systems.

Perks & Benefits

Flexible working hours and unlimited home office

5 weeks of vacation, 2 sick days, an additional personal day for each year you’re in the company

Personal & professional development, education (online language and other courses, conference tickets, a well-stocked office library)

Experienced team to support your professional growth

“Unlimited playground” (Room to adjust and expand your role, or switch teams based on your individual skills and interests).

Modern hardware/equipment (laptop, mobile phone, headphones, office chair, desk, monitor for your home office)

20/50 GB of mobile data to improve your home office work experience

Annual package of counseling sessions to support your mental health & well-being

FlexiPass/Multisport card, free entrance to the Prague Zoo and Botanical Garden

Employee appreciation gifts throughout the year

Relaxed work environment, offices in Karlín

Office bikes, skateboards, and electric scooters

Great coffee and refreshments in the kitchen



