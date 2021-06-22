Sr. Graphic Designer

Job Details

We're looking for a talented and ambitious senior graphic designer to help us continue to showcase and elevate our dynamic and evolving real estate brand. We are known for our unique and awe-inspiring designs and are in search of a graphic designer who is inspired, motivated and ready to use their talents to help us grow this company around the world.

You will join a small, nimble and fast-paced, multi-faced marketing team who prides themselves on going ONE step beyond a traditional brand’s expectations. We love to even outdo ourselves! No job is too big, no deadline is too aggressive and no idea is too outlandish.

Our brand is ONE that seeks to move people and change the world. Interested? You could be the ONE.

Responsibilities

Let the Realty ONE Group brand shine through your graphic creations that work in print, digital, social media and beyond.

Create original, inspiring designs for everything from our highly-trafficked web properties and social networks, to print ads, canvas art, logos, swag, event activations and more.

Manage multiple projects at a time and often shift direction at a moment’s notice.

Provide creating assistance to internal group like human resources and training as well as templates or style designs for our franchisees and real estate professionals around the world.

Contribute to team brainstorming sessions where we take an original idea and flip it on its head. You’ll be charged with thinking outside the circle often and always.

Assist with company special events, conferences and trade shows when needed.

Qualifications

5+ years minimum design experience in an agency, internal brand team or independently.

Mastery of Adobe Creative Suite products (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc)

Experience with Sketch, InVision, After Effects and some video editing a definite plus

Self-starter who is highly detail-oriented and accountable for meeting deadlines

Ability to work with highly technical cross-functional teams and thrive in a fast-paced environment

Passion for design and eagerness to collaborate with other creative people.

Thrives in a fast-paced work environment with great people who love what they do.



