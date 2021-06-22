Job Details

Who we are

EveryMundo (www.everymundo.com) is a fast-growing, global provider of fare marketing technology to the biggest global travel brands. We provide airlines with performance marketing technology and services that facilitate global online brand visibility and digital agility, empowering airline digital marketing/eCommerce departments to be effective while minimizing IT resources required. EveryMundo enables airlines to grow their direct channel and own their customers.

What we’re looking for

We are seeking to add a Senior Product Designer (UX) to lead our Product Design Team! As the Lead of Product Design at EveryMundo, you will have the opportunity to manage a team of designers and work closely with product teams to ensure the user experience across products. You will get to collaborate on different user touchpoints and participate in key decisions along the way.

Our ideal candidate has an analytical mind, a natural curiosity to solve problems, and lives in the digital world. We’re looking for someone who has experience advocating for UX practices and defining working processes in a product-driven company. We hire self-starters who possess a desire to have a big impact in a growing company.

What you’ll be doing

Work closely with and mentor designers to ideate & document user-friendly, consistent, and scalable products in different user-centric product tracks.

Expand on iterative UX design processes that ensure flexibility for different workflows or product requests

Collaborate with team leads to identify areas that can enhance the user experience and present ideas with research and diagrams

Lead with our Design System and work with Product Managers to evolve and integrate it into our products

Own and define UX strategy accounting for different product tracks and aligning to company goals

Advocate for an enhanced user experience and user testing/feedback by communicating strategy and research to help drive buy-in

What you have

5+ years of professional experience as a Product/UX Designer working in cross-functional product teams

Experience leading a team of Product Designers

Able to empathize with a wide range of user needs to create engaging user experiences

Driven to make design decisions and visualizations informed by research and data

Successful at collaborating and communicating to a variety of audiences

Excited to breakdown big and ambiguous problems into smaller, scalable solutions

Loves the challenge of designing with different constraints and approaches

Attention to detail and craft

Experience building and evolving Design Systems

Ability to work in a fast-paced startup environment

Excellent collaboration skills to work with cross-functional partners and work towards successful solutions

Enthusiastic and proactive approach to change, improvements, and learning

Language skills: English, bilingual in Spanish a plus

Familiarity with Javascript, React.JS, Angular.JS, and HTML/CSS is a plus

What to expect:

3 Months:

Work with other designers to understand and iterate on design processes, product tracks, and guidelines

Support Product Designers in the completion of new product feature designs

Serve as Subject Matter Expert on UX related questions and feedback

Familiarize yourself with the structure and workings of our Design System

Work with Product Managers and Engineering to understand all products and their level of connectedness

Build an understanding of our user personas and their needs/requirements

6 Months:

Set Product Design team goals for EveryMundo

Demonstrate understanding of different personas and present solutions based on this user-centric approach

Expand the design process to incorporate user feedback, testing, and data collection

Own and connect processes to the growth of the Design System

Lead EveryMundo Brand redesign efforts

Scale a seamless and consistent user experience within product tracks

Maintain a balance of a product-agnostic design that responds to the user needs, but still aligns with product goals

12 Months:

Ensure the clear integration and accountability of product design team into every product creation process

Ensure brand consistency across all customer touchpoints

Work with Product Managers and Leads to align priorities of quarter goals

Own the UX vision and strategy planning according to the company’s yearly goals

Use data and research to present iterative solutions to products and features

Why work with us?

EveryMundo believes strongly that our culture and values enable us to perform at the highest level for our airlines.

Teamwork, Empowerment, Execution, Communication, Learning, Diversity, Change are our Company core values.

This culture and system of values serves us internally while also guiding our interactions and decisions regarding our customers. It is important to us that our culture and values are represented in our strategies, our output, and our communications. We invite our customers to collaborate with us in the spirit of these values.