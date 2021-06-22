UI/UX Designer Lead

Job Details

We are looking for an experienced and creative UI/UX Designer to join our team! We are building a social media app/platform dedicated to travel enthusiasts and we need a talented UI/UX to be responsible for delivering the best online user experience,

The talent we are looking for has the following skills:

Can design UI both for mobile and desktop

He has a good/common sense of typography usage. he understands the impact the "right" typography can have on the overall UX.

Can also design landing pages!

Can work remotely

He wants to keep his "touch" on every page and UI he designs.

We would love to see you joining our team, so If you are interested or have a question, please send us your CV or -better- your portfolio and feel free to speak your mind.

We look forward to hearing from you...

Anouar

P.S: you can reach out to us at: anouar@travooo.com