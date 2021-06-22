UI/UX Designer Lead
We are looking for an experienced and creative UI/UX Designer to join our team! We are building a social media app/platform dedicated to travel enthusiasts and we need a talented UI/UX to be responsible for delivering the best online user experience,
The talent we are looking for has the following skills:
- Can design UI both for mobile and desktop
- He has a good/common sense of typography usage. he understands the impact the "right" typography can have on the overall UX.
- Can also design landing pages!
- Can work remotely
- He wants to keep his "touch" on every page and UI he designs.
We would love to see you joining our team, so If you are interested or have a question, please send us your CV or -better- your portfolio and feel free to speak your mind.
We look forward to hearing from you...
Anouar
P.S: you can reach out to us at: anouar@travooo.com