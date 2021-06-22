Job Details

Company Description

The True Food Kitchen Graphic Designer is responsible for creating engaging and on-brand creative for a variety of visual mediums – including print and digital advertising, website, email, packaging, promotional collateral, environmental and more. As the primary graphic designer within the marketing function, the goal is to inspire, capture the attention of and attract consumers with the right creative and the right message. The graphic designer needs to have a creative flair and strong ability to translate direction and objectives into original designs with a strong attention to detail; must communicate well and work methodically as part of a team. We are looking for a flawless executor who is passionate about creating original, meaningful and effective designs. The ideal portfolio will showcase experience in digital and traditional executions - conceptual design, advertising, email, website, and promotional collateral. Environmental design/large format experience is a plus, but not necessary. This is a full-time position in the True Food Kitchen home office in Phoenix, AZ, reporting to the Director of Creative.

At True Food Kitchen, we are purveyors of nourishment for the wellness-aware. We believe that living well isn’t just about eating the right food, but about sharing it with the right people. At our restaurants, guests are presented with the opportunity to enjoy meals without compromise. Working at True Food Kitchen is unlike anything else you’ve experienced before. Since our menu is a journey into a new way of eating, those who prepare, present and serve the food are key to telling our story. Our family of chefs, managers, cooks, servers, bartenders, hosts, dishwashers and more are the key ingredients to our growth and success. Join our growing team and we’ll show you how passionate we are about making your career goals come TRUE.

Job Description

Manage the brand identity, standards and style through flawless design execution. Projects include but are not limited to: email campaigns; social and website design concepts (not development); menu design; branded/promotional items; advertising, in-store promotional collateral, logo design and/or refresh; exterior signage design; invitation design; environmental branding/large format printing, training procedures and documents, hiring materials, etc.

Study and understand creative briefs and execute original designs with key objectives in mind. Must understand big picture strategy and recognize how design executions ladder up to the overarching creative strategy.

Execute projects from strategy and conceptual phase to production execution, interacting effectively with printers and other outside vendors.

Ability to work on larger ongoing projects and time-sensitive requests simultaneously; pivots quickly when necessary; and maintains an upbeat and positive attitude, at all times.

Champion the brand/creative development process as the brand continues to grow and evolve, and for any new extensions of the brand, new stores, etc.

Work with the marketing team to brainstorm creative ideas for small and large scale promotional marketing campaigns.

Work directly with Marketing Project Manager to manage incoming production requests and project timelines.

Effectively manage multiple projects, meets deadlines, and works well under pressure and within budget, consistently and efficiently.

Contribute creatively to strategic branding initiatives with the True Food Kitchen leadership team and across all departments.

Assist with developing brand guidelines, promotional templates, and provide support to other departments with design requests when needed.

Ensures all brand standards and processes are applied to every design and all production work.

Interact with a variety of teams/functions and accept feedback and requested changes.

Work with project manager to oversee the print process and vendor requirements to correctly prepare files for print.

Qualifications

Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design, or related field.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a graphic designer, restaurant or agency experience preferred.

Expertise in current graphic design practices and software (Mac platforms and current Adobe Creative Suite).

Solid understanding of deliverables, and the ability to take responsibility for them.

Ability to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment and flexible when it comes to re-prioritizing tasks due to business demands.

Ability to receive design feedback, apply direction and work well under pressure and within budget.

Additional Information

Competitive Pay + Bonus Incentive

Medical, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance

401k Plan with Company Match

5 Day Work Week

Paid Time Off

Dining Discount

Relocation Assistance

Professional Career Development and Growth Opportunities

Fun Work Vibe

