Senior Designer (Contract)
We’re looking for a senior designer (From the U.S.A.) to join our agency team. This is initially a contract role with plans to potentially convert to part-time.
The first month we are guaranteeing $3,500.
What you’ll do day-to-day:
- Redesign existing websites
- Produce eye-catching social media designs
- Define and design new modules and layouts for websites (Landing pages, sub pages, etc.) applying mobile, UX/UI design principles.
What you’ll bring to our team:
- 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
- Excellent design portfolio with experience across web design, graphic design etc.
- Experience with standard design applications
- Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
- Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
- Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively
- Familiarity with Slack
- Ability to work between 9-5pm ET
Values of a ReDesign rockstar
- Reliable: You get projects over the finish line, and communicate transparently when there are roadblocks.
- Curious, Critical Thinker: You ask questions to seek truth, explore other avenues and understand the objectives of every project.
- Relentless: You’ll do what it takes to make our client’s goals a reality.
- Versatile: You’re flexible and can shift easily between multiple projects.
- Act like an owner: When presented with a problem or challenge, you take it upon yourself to find a solution.