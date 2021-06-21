All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Designer (Contract)

Copy

We’re looking for a senior designer (From the U.S.A.) to join our agency team. This is initially a contract role with plans to potentially convert to part-time.

The first month we are guaranteeing $3,500.

What you’ll do day-to-day:

  • Redesign existing websites 
  • Produce eye-catching social media designs
  • Define and design new modules and layouts for websites (Landing pages, sub pages, etc.) applying mobile, UX/UI design principles.

What you’ll bring to our team:

  • 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
  • Excellent design portfolio with experience across web design, graphic design etc. 
  • Experience with standard design applications
  • Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
  • Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
  • Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively 
  • Familiarity with Slack
  • Ability to work between 9-5pm ET

Values of a ReDesign rockstar

  • Reliable: You get projects over the finish line, and communicate transparently when there are roadblocks.
  • Curious, Critical Thinker: You ask questions to seek truth, explore other avenues and understand the objectives of every project.
  • Relentless: You’ll do what it takes to make our client’s goals a reality.
  • Versatile: You’re flexible and can shift easily between multiple projects.
  • Act like an owner: When presented with a problem or challenge, you take it upon yourself to find a solution.
Apply for this position
reDesign Digital
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Contract
Location
United States
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 21, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Remote Designers
Apply for this position