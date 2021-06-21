Senior Designer (Contract)

Job Details

We’re looking for a senior designer (From the U.S.A.) to join our agency team. This is initially a contract role with plans to potentially convert to part-time.

The first month we are guaranteeing $3,500.

What you’ll do day-to-day:

Redesign existing websites

Produce eye-catching social media designs

Define and design new modules and layouts for websites (Landing pages, sub pages, etc.) applying mobile, UX/UI design principles.

What you’ll bring to our team:

5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance

Excellent design portfolio with experience across web design, graphic design etc.

Experience with standard design applications

Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback

Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects

Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively

Familiarity with Slack

Ability to work between 9-5pm ET

Values of a ReDesign rockstar