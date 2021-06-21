All Jobs
Lemonlight is a video production agency headquartered in sunny Los Angeles, with offices in Chicago, New York, and Miami. We are a growing startup on a mission to create high-quality affordable video content around the world.

We are seeking a stellar Graphic Designer skilled at creating compelling and cohesive digital creative experiences. You will partner with our sales, content, partnership and strategy teams to create best-in-class marketing materials that help educate and excite the world. 

 The ideal candidate will have a strong visual style and a proven track record of creating exciting on-brand design solutions that meet measurable business goals and requirements. This person will have the ability to deliver clean, web-ready designs based on existing brand guidelines in a highly successful video production environment. 

What You’ll Do:

  • Concept, produce, and manage graphic assets for multiple teams including digital decks, ebooks, landing pages, ads, and any other needed asset that will help the team communicate brand vision
  • Create effective and on-brand assets and clearly communicate Lemonlight’s vision, brand, and business objectives across all platforms
  • Independently perform complex creative tasks that are cohesive, simple, intuitive and customer-centric while following the brand style guides
  • Proactively collaborate with your teammates and stakeholders to ensure high-quality, cohesive creative deliverables
  • Effectively communicate the needs and trade-offs if a project is at risk

What You Bring:

  • Degree or certification in Graphic Design 
  • 4+ years working in brand design, at an agency, startup, or at a similar environment
  • Expert in design tools like Adobe Creative Suite
  • Experience with UX/UI Design
  • Ability to multi-task and handle multiple large projects at once and at high-speed
  • Strong intrinsic design ability, typographic skills, acute attention to detail, and deadline management
  • Understanding of project management software
  • Ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment
  • End-to-end ownership of project deliverables
  • Self-starter who is a customer-obsessed, detail-oriented, and enthusiastic team player
  • Strong communicator able to outline plans and ideas in written and verbal format

Work Perks:

  • Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life
  • Paid Time Off
  • 401K
  • Flexible work hours


Job Type
Full-time
Location
226 S Glasgow Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301
Date posted
Jun 21, 2021
