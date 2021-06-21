Graphic Designer
Lemonlight is a video production agency headquartered in sunny Los Angeles, with offices in Chicago, New York, and Miami. We are a growing startup on a mission to create high-quality affordable video content around the world.
We are seeking a stellar Graphic Designer skilled at creating compelling and cohesive digital creative experiences. You will partner with our sales, content, partnership and strategy teams to create best-in-class marketing materials that help educate and excite the world.
The ideal candidate will have a strong visual style and a proven track record of creating exciting on-brand design solutions that meet measurable business goals and requirements. This person will have the ability to deliver clean, web-ready designs based on existing brand guidelines in a highly successful video production environment.
What You’ll Do:
- Concept, produce, and manage graphic assets for multiple teams including digital decks, ebooks, landing pages, ads, and any other needed asset that will help the team communicate brand vision
- Create effective and on-brand assets and clearly communicate Lemonlight’s vision, brand, and business objectives across all platforms
- Independently perform complex creative tasks that are cohesive, simple, intuitive and customer-centric while following the brand style guides
- Proactively collaborate with your teammates and stakeholders to ensure high-quality, cohesive creative deliverables
- Effectively communicate the needs and trade-offs if a project is at risk
What You Bring:
- Degree or certification in Graphic Design
- 4+ years working in brand design, at an agency, startup, or at a similar environment
- Expert in design tools like Adobe Creative Suite
- Experience with UX/UI Design
- Ability to multi-task and handle multiple large projects at once and at high-speed
- Strong intrinsic design ability, typographic skills, acute attention to detail, and deadline management
- Understanding of project management software
- Ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment
- End-to-end ownership of project deliverables
- Self-starter who is a customer-obsessed, detail-oriented, and enthusiastic team player
- Strong communicator able to outline plans and ideas in written and verbal format
Work Perks:
- Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life
- Paid Time Off
- 401K
- Flexible work hours