Job Details

Lemonlight is a video production agency headquartered in sunny Los Angeles, with offices in Chicago, New York, and Miami. We are a growing startup on a mission to create high-quality affordable video content around the world.

We are seeking a stellar Graphic Designer skilled at creating compelling and cohesive digital creative experiences. You will partner with our sales, content, partnership and strategy teams to create best-in-class marketing materials that help educate and excite the world.

The ideal candidate will have a strong visual style and a proven track record of creating exciting on-brand design solutions that meet measurable business goals and requirements. This person will have the ability to deliver clean, web-ready designs based on existing brand guidelines in a highly successful video production environment.

What You’ll Do:

Concept, produce, and manage graphic assets for multiple teams including digital decks, ebooks, landing pages, ads, and any other needed asset that will help the team communicate brand vision

Create effective and on-brand assets and clearly communicate Lemonlight’s vision, brand, and business objectives across all platforms

Independently perform complex creative tasks that are cohesive, simple, intuitive and customer-centric while following the brand style guides

Proactively collaborate with your teammates and stakeholders to ensure high-quality, cohesive creative deliverables

Effectively communicate the needs and trade-offs if a project is at risk

What You Bring:

Degree or certification in Graphic Design

4+ years working in brand design, at an agency, startup, or at a similar environment

Expert in design tools like Adobe Creative Suite

Experience with UX/UI Design

Ability to multi-task and handle multiple large projects at once and at high-speed

Strong intrinsic design ability, typographic skills, acute attention to detail, and deadline management

Understanding of project management software

Ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

End-to-end ownership of project deliverables

Self-starter who is a customer-obsessed, detail-oriented, and enthusiastic team player

Strong communicator able to outline plans and ideas in written and verbal format

Work Perks:

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life

Paid Time Off

401K

Flexible work hours



